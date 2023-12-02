One of the must-read cozy mysteries of 2023 is author Michael Mohr's 'Third Time's the Charm'

San Francisco, Calif.–(Newsfile Corp. – December 2, 2023) – Author Michelle Mohr has announced the release of her enchanting debut novel, Third Time’s the Charm. This cozy mystery maintains the conventions of the genre while adding a level of humor and emotional depth that makes the storytelling truly unique.

Book cover of Third Time’s the Charm

Third Time’s the Charm is based on the life of Dominic Gallo, a thief hired by a powerful billionaire to steal two priceless Egyptian amulets. After losing the artifacts through a series of bizarre events, Gallo discovers that a physical therapist named Melinda Stark has taken possession of them. While posing as a patient, he accidentally begins to befriend Melinda and her murder detective boyfriend, prompting her billionaire client to threaten his life if Gallo does not hand over the amulet. Add in a shady politician and a dirty cop, and it’s no surprise that this nonsense keeps readers guessing right to the end.

Murder mystery fans will love The Third Time’s The Charm. With a funny plot and plenty of action, this extraordinary read is perfect for adult readers looking for a cozy mystery free of dark themes.

Mohr hopes her work will provide a welcome escape and remind readers to enjoy even the smallest moments in everyday life.

Third Time’s the Charm is available for purchase at Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com, or wherever books are sold. Sequels are currently in development.

Michaela Mohr is a writer and author whose work has appeared in prestigious outlets such as Newsweek. She appeared on television shows such as Good Morning America and The Gayle King Show after finding her missing son three years after his disappearance. Mohr currently lives and writes in Hillsboro, Oregon. She has a son, a grandson, and a cat named Shiloh. Visit him online at michalesmysteries.com.

