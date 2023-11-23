One of the most outrageous Ripple (XRP) price predictions

TL;DR

Cryptobull, a popular Twitter user, made a bold prediction that Ripple’s

Another cryptocurrency analyst supported Cryptobull’s predictions, saying that it would be “easy” for XRP to reach $27.

More conservative forecasts from other analysts, such as Dark Defender, suggest a potential rise to $1.88 in the short term, but with a caveat that XRP would need to hold above the primary support level of $0.6044 for two consecutive days.

Will XRP Skyrocket 47,000%?

Ripple’s native token – XRP – is one of the digital assets garnering the most attention from investors, and as such, it is often the subject of wild price predictions. One such forecast recently came from popular X (Twitter) user Cryptobull.

He observed previous breakouts accept it That XRP is on the verge of reaching the following milestones: $4.20, $7.20, or even a ridiculous $470.

The cryptocurrency analyst, who has made several price predictions on the asset, congratulated Cryptobull for their charts, arguing that the coin’s valuation will make it “easy” to reach the $27 mark.

It’s notable that the $470 tag will likely remain a mirage as XRP’s market capitalization would need to reach approximately $250 trillion for this to happen. Recall that the entire market cap of the industry was approximately $3 trillion during the boom in 2021, when Bitcoin (BTC) reached an all-time high of nearly $70K.

Realistic XRP Predictions

Other analysts have made more modest forecasts. Dark Defender recently projected the price of XRP rising to $1.88 in the short term. Nevertheless, the analyst warned that the token should close “under the primary support of $0.6044 for 2 consecutive days.”

Those who want to dive deeper into the matter and find out how XRP could perform over the remaining quarter of 2023 can take a look at our video below:

