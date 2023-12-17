NH Business: One of NH’s most successful entrepreneurs explains how he did it despite the ups and downs

Fred Kochhar sat down with Dr. Kedar Gupta, former Co-Owner/CEO of GT Equipment Technologies, to discuss how he overcame the ups and downs to become one of NH’s most successful entrepreneurs.

Updated: 10:06am EST Dec 17, 2023

