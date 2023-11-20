One of Netflix's biggest shows ever is getting a prequel

Among the 10 most watched non-English TV shows of all time, the Spanish-language crime drama money heist There are three slots in that list. Different seasons of Netflix shows may be listed separately, which explains why it accounts for 30% of that ranking. money heist seasons 3-5 – and it also helps explain why the streamer felt the need to launch a spinoff of the wildly popular series, berlin Coming a little more than a month from now.

what is this about: in the original money heist series, “The Professor” plans a daring robbery of the Royal Mint of Spain. He is the brain behind the conspiracy, while carrying it out as the leader of a team of criminals codenamed cities “Berlin”.

In the new series, viewers will follow Berlin as he plans a daring heist of his own, which involves stealing $44 million worth of jewelry in Paris. He tracks down a team of savvy criminals, including cyber security mastermind Keela; his close friend Damien; Cameron, a risk-taking loose cannon; weapons expert Bruce; And a locksmith named Roi. Image Source: Tamara Arrange/Netflix

“It’s a journey back to the character’s golden age, when he fell madly in love and plundered across Europe.” money heist Creator Alex Pina said in a Netflix interview berlin, adding that the show also has a light-hearted side: “That’s the most amazing (thing), the comedy.” He believes that Pedro Alonso’s Berlin will definitely “make people laugh a lot.”

why am i excited:Berlin was a fan-favorite character in the original series, so I’m pretty excited about the potential of this better call Saul,breaking bad Situation here. better call Saul did more or less the same thing, an eccentric but well-liked breaking bad Using the prequels to create a whole new story around the character and him that serves as a creative extension of the original series.

In berlinWe will see the same happen with this money heist The character, long before he finds out about his terminal diagnosis and before he begins being held hostage in the Royal Mint of Spain.

which is in it:The cast includes –

pedro alonso(money heist) as Berlin

Michelle Jenner (isabel) as Keela

Tristan Ulloa (Pollen) as Damian

Begona Vargas (welcome to eden) as Cameron

Julio Pena (through my window) as Roy

Joel Sanchez as Bruce

When will it be released:Berlin arrives on Netflix on December 29th. watch Trailer berlin Below

Source: bgr.com