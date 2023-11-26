One of America’s largest slave markets has finally turned to its past

Natchez, Miss. Black residents of Washington, D.C. sit outside a building in 1935. (Ben Shahan/Library of Congress)

Before the Civil War Natchez was the largest slave-trading market in Mississippi, and one of the largest in the country. Today, the city is filled with the former homes of plantation owners and their slave quarters, although for many years, these sites did not publicly acknowledge their dark history.

One of those former slave quarters is located on the property which housed 124 enslaved people in 1844. In 2014, Debbie Cossey, now 66, and her husband, Gregory, now 72, purchased the building. It was in a very dilapidated condition, with dirt on the floor and plants growing on the walls. Over two and a half years, the couple renovated it and turned it into a bed and breakfast called Concord Quarters. They now live on the first floor, and have six guests on the second floor.

Kosi and her husband are Black, both descendants of enslaved people. And instead of hiding their home’s troubled history, they’re making every effort to share it with their guests.

Natchez, like many Southern areas, has a long history of downplaying its role in slavery. But in recent years, especially since the 2020 racial justice protests, there have been renewed efforts across the country to tell the whole truth about the pre-war period. Activists have pressured plantations not to highlight slavery in their tours, and many sites, including Natchez, have become more open about their histories of slavery.

Kosi wants to highlight the stories of the enslaved people who toiled on the Concord estate. Apart from a small, deteriorated building of unknown use, the Concord Quarter is all that remains of the original estate. According to the Historic Natchez Foundation, the main house was built in 1794–95 for Spanish Governor Manuel Gayoso de Lemos when the area was under Spanish control, and after being sold more than once, it burned down in 1901.

In 2019, the Concord Quarter was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Last year, Mississippi State University led an archaeological dig on the property, which unearthed numerous artifacts, some of which are on display for Concord’s guests, including a brick bearing the fingerprint of an enslaved person.

Natchez’s historic houses have long struggled to talk about slavery, Kosi said. Years ago, she said, she was working for a historic inn in town, and she was told not to discuss the topic. “He told me, ‘Debbie, you stick to the script,’” she said. (The inn did not respond to requests for comment.)

But in Concord, “I wrote my own script,” she said. “Maybe I’ll talk about slavery, and if it hurts you, it won’t hurt me if you go away.”

He further said, “Why is this not talked about? Why not honor the people your ancestors enslaved? Is it so sad for you? Are you that embarrassed? And if you are, if you talk about it, I think it’s good therapy for your soul.

Natchez, Miss.

Joseph McGill, a history consultant at Magnolia Plantation & Gardens in Charleston, SC, stayed in Concord in 2018 as part of his Slave Dwelling Project, through which he educates the public about slavery by giving talks and spending the night in former slave dwellings. Educate in. He travels widely for the project, and Natchez was at the top of his list of places to visit. McGill said, for many years, when visiting antebellum sites in Natchez, “you heard about architecturally significant big houses, nice beautiful grand staircases, place settings, vaulted ceilings, curtains and things of that nature. ” “But they will rarely talk about whose labor was stolen to make all this happen.”

McGill said of the local tourism industry, “They take pride in profiting from the ‘Gone with the Wind’, hoop skirt, mint julep-type story. They’re making a good amount of money off that story.” Tourism is the largest industry in Natchez, which is 62 percent black as of the 2020 census; Mississippi River cruises are a major attraction.

Some historic sites in Natchez are now discussing slavery more openly. In 2021, the Historic Natchez Foundation began installing permanent slavery exhibits in historic homes that offer daily tours. Three exhibitions have been completed, and two are still in progress. Artifacts on display include maps, a historic image of a house, and a page of a slave schedule that listed the ages, genders, and sometimes names of those enslaved. In a house called Longwood, there is a rare portrait that was painted of a man when he was a slave.

These displays first appeared on the verandas of homes in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic as outdoor attractions for visitors. But even before COVID and the racial justice protests of 2020, historic site operators in Natchez were asking for help educating visitors about slavery, said Carter Burns, executive director of the Historic Natchez Foundation. “The public expects to hear those stories,” he said.

In 2021, Natchez donated the site of its former slave market to the National Park Service. The site, called Forks of the Road, is part of the Natchez National Historical Park. Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said the city is working on the Forks to Freedom Corridor, a trail to teach visitors about slavery and other Natchez Black history, but funding has not yet been secured. He said, “We recognize that we have a difficult past, as do many cities in the South.” “But we also believe we are making tremendous progress.”

Roscoe Barnes III, cultural heritage tourism manager for Visit Natchez, said many visitors have expressed their support for the city’s new emphasis on the lives of enslaved people, but there is also some disagreement. One commenter on Instagram suggested that telling these stories would hurt tourism, Barnes said. “He believed we should keep telling stories about the antebellum period and the homes, and calling the enslaved ‘servants’ and basically whitewashing history,” Barnes said.

Rural plantations are obvious targets for inclusive storytelling, but urban and suburban historic homes that housed enslaved people for domestic work have not been as scrutinized, as is the case in Natchez. During slavery, Burns said, Natchez’s town center was surrounded by a series of suburban villas. The residents of those villas did not grow crops there, but instead tended plantations outside the city or across the Mississippi River in Louisiana.

There have also been demands to stop hosting weddings from plantations, a practice that many consider disrespectful to the human lives lost at these places. Concord Quarters is an unusual example of a black-owned slavery-related site that hosts weddings.

Cossey didn’t originally intend to open a bed-and-breakfast, she said, but she was attracted to Concord as a potential wedding venue, especially given its majestic columns, which have become a hit among brides in the area. Were popular. She advises couples about the property’s history of slavery and asks how their guests might feel about it. “I look at things differently because I’m a black woman who owned a household of slaves,” she said. “I express things differently.” He added, “These were our people who were enslaved.”

McGill has long opposed plantation weddings, but he acknowledges that for many of these historic sites, weddings are an important source of revenue. “If these organizations are going to perform such marriages, they should tie them into reparations,” he said, “perhaps by charging a fee that funds a scholarship program for descendants of enslaved people.”

While activists are trying to amplify these historical black voices, black history curriculum has been rolled back in many schools across the country, particularly in the South and other Republican-leaning areas. Some parents are now looking to museums and other institutions outside of schools to educate their children about this history. “Historic sites should move forward and become a place you can still go to get this history,” McGill said.

After so many years, Natchez is becoming the place to learn about black history. “That nut has finally been cracked,” McGill said.

