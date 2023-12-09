One million electric vehicles were sold this year. Here’s why this is a problem.

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer; Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The New York Times

When President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act last year, he set an ambitious goal of making half of all new cars sold in the US fully electric by 2030. Realistically, that’s about 7 million electric vehicles per year. At least based on today’s sales figures. These sales targets are directly tied to emissions targets, and – if met – would begin to meaningfully electrify the fleet of 282 million vehicles registered in the US. For the past two years, it seemed as if the goal might be within reach. EV sales doubled in 2021. The following year, they doubled again. The way things were going, Biden’s goal of halving combustion-engine-vehicle sales was beginning to seem modest — an easy victory he could take credit for when the market did most of the work.

This year, 1 million cars were sold in the US, a new and important milestone, but it falls well short of the kind of growth the White House was hoping for. With 2023 almost over, year-over-year sales growth has dropped from nearly 100 percent to 25 percent — good, but not the bonus the industry needed. For the auto industry, it’s a sign of more than just a down year: If automakers don’t sell more EVs, they could face billions of dollars in fines for not meeting new emissions standards set by the Environmental Protection Agency . For EV sales to start getting close to the goals set by the White House, the industry will have to figure out how to sell more cars that seemingly even fewer new consumers want to buy.

There are lots of reasons to buy an electric vehicle. The federal government will subsidize the cost by $7,500. Prices are falling. The environmental benefits – although they are not absolute – are clear. Still, the shortcomings are real. They tend to be expensive, and the high interest rates on auto loans have pushed monthly payments to unaffordable levels. And while charging infrastructure is getting better, billions of dollars earmarked for building charging infrastructure are stuck, According to a recent survey by S&P Global, the two most important reasons keeping people from buying cars are expense and concerns about being able to charge them reliably., Put those two concerns together and it’s not unreasonable to ask yourself, Why would I pay more money to buy something that I’m not sure I’ll be able to use forever? After all, if you’ve looked at gas prices recently, you may have noticed that filling up a gas tank is cheaper than it has been in a year.

Its taste may also deteriorate. Tesla still makes up about half of the market and sold about half a million cars as of September, according to Cox Automotive’s last quarterly report. The only other vehicle besides Tesla to crack the top five best-selling EVs was Ford’s electric Mustang. What Not there. Electric pickups are popular. And yet, when you look at all cars sold in the country, including those with internal-combustion engines, 80 percent of all new passenger vehicles sold are pickups and SUVs, according to the National Automobile Dealers Association. . Sales of the Ford F-150 Lightning fell by nearly half this year, even though the conventional combustion engine version has been the most popular truck in America for an incredible 46 years. On average, electric pickups and SUVs sit on dealer lots for about three months. GM, which hasn’t actually brought an EV truck to market yet, is pushing back production on the electric Silverado pickup until 2025. (This may be why GM CEO Mary Barra backed off from discontinuing the Chevy Bolt, which is still quite popular.)

It’s not entirely clear why electric pickups aren’t selling. Tesla has been able to attract car lovers, in part, because it’s been in a category of its own for so long – a big reason why its cars still account for half the market. Remaking an F-150 is an entirely different challenge, and swapping in lithium-ion batteries won’t suffice. It’s entirely possible that this is all a fluke – a soft year when the Fed kept rates high and the economy looked uncertain. It could also be a car-culture divide. Drivers want their cars to say something about them, and there’s a very real kind of tribalism inherent in how the industry builds and markets its vehicles.

According to J.D. Power & Associates, the average household in the US spends about $5,000 on gas per year. This amount increases as the vehicle gets larger, and vehicles larger than the F150 don’t come that much higher. The 2023 version of the Ford truck, with an internal combustion engine, gets 17 miles per gallon in city driving. During the first nine months of this year, it outsold the fully electric version by 53 times. It’s entirely possible that these drivers are willing to pay a premium to have something familiar that they know will work. after all, consumer Reports Ford gives the fully electric and hybrid versions of the truck lower marks for reliability. Even if you’re buying the pickup as a status symbol – rather than to haul farm equipment – ​​is it worth buying an experimental beta version of the same car a little further down the road?

For Ford or GM, these blips could mean down quarters or closed plants. But for the Biden administration, it could mean softening its emissions reduction targets. The White House probably shouldn’t be in the business of telling automakers what types of models they should produce, nor does it seem like it’s really interested in doing so. But if sales don’t start doubling again soon, it will fall far short of one of its biggest climate goals.

