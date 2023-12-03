One key rule to understand the 2023 RMD

Recent retirement savings legislation (for example, the SECURE 2.0 Act) has created confusion about when people should begin taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) from tax-deferred retirement savings accounts. (RMD is the minimum amount you must withdraw from certain retirement accounts each year after you reach a certain age.)

For example, a few years ago, the SECURE Act raised the age for taking RMDs from 70.5 to 72. But last year, when the SECURE 2.0 Act became law, the RMD age increased to 73 years. This raised the question of who can do it or who can take it. Don’t delay your RMDs until next year.

To make things even more confusing, the IRS delayed the rules for some inherited IRA RMDs. The agency also waived penalties for failing to take certain RMDs. So, for 2023, some retirees wonder if and when they should take required minimum distributions.

New RMD Rules: RMD Age by Birth Year

Thankfully, to make things simpler, there are some relatively simple guidelines for 2023 RMDs. This is because the age at which you must begin taking required minimum distributions is determined by your year of birth.

Essentially, if you were born in 1950 or earlier, you must take the required minimum distribution this year (2023).

However, if you were born on or after January 1, 1951, you are not obligated to take RMDs in 2023.

Comment: Accounts subject to RMD rules include employer-sponsored retirement plans, including profit-sharing plans, 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, and 457(b) plans. Other tax-deferred retirement accounts, such as traditional IRAs, SEPs and SIMPLE IRAs, are also subject to RMDs.

But remember that inherited IRAs have their own complicated rules. Meanwhile, Roth IRA accounts are not subject to RMD requirements until the account owner dies. And starting in 2024, designated Roth 401(k) accounts will not require RMDs. (However, 2023 RMDs due by April 1, 2024 are still required,

It’s important to note that your first RMD can wait until April 1 of the following year. This means that if you turn 73 this year (2023), you can delay your RMDs until April of next year (2024). This may give you time to align distributions with your financial situation, but it may result in two RMDs in one year. However, keep in mind that subsequent RMDs must be completed by December 31 of a given year.

When do RMDs start?

If you reach age 72 in 2023, your first RMD can be delayed until age 73. Therefore, the first RMD (for 2024) is due on April 1, 2025.

If you were age 72 in 2022, the earlier RMD rule applies. This means that your first RMD was due on April 1, 2023, and your second RMD will be due soon after, that is, on December 31, 2023. (The RMD amount will be based on your account balance last year as of December 31, 2022).

How are RMDs taxed?

Required minimum distributions are generally taxed as ordinary income in the year they are taken. So, RMDs can increase your taxable income and potentially push you into a higher federal income tax bracket.

Additionally, increased income from required distributions may affect your eligibility for certain tax credits and deductions and may affect the amount you pay in Medicare Part B and D premiums.

what can you do? Given the potential impacts of RMD income and recent legislative changes to SECURE 2.0, it is important to stay informed and seek advice from financial experts to ensure compliance with the latest regulations. Also keep in mind that failing to take RMDs may result in IRS penalties.

Consult with your financial advisor or tax professional to plan your retirement account distributions and make informed decisions on withdrawals that optimize your financial position in retirement while minimizing tax implications.

