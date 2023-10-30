‘One in three employees fear AI could take away their jobs’

New data shows that almost one in three Britons are worried that artificial intelligence (AI) could take away their jobs, but an equal proportion believe it will improve their access to healthcare.

The Office for National Statistics found that 32% of adults in work fear that technology could put their job at risk.

People employed in administrative and secretarial roles (43%) and sales and customer service jobs (41%) are most likely to be concerned that AI could take over.

Meanwhile, 28% of those questioned said that AI could make their work easier. This was especially the case for people in professional (41%) and managerial (34%) jobs.

One respondent said: “It will be used for corporate purposes, to make money for shareholders or to cut costs. Either way, the average consumer is not the main consideration.”

Another said: “Where I work, we have self-service tills. Due to this, people are losing their jobs and theft is also increasing. They also increase stress levels in the workplace.”

The ONS also found that 31% of the 12,511 people surveyed think AI will improve their access to health care.

Other reported benefits may be in shopping experience (27%) and access to learning or education (25%).

The survey found that older generations are more cautious about technology, often saying they have little understanding of it.

One respondent said: “As a retiree, I’m not sure I’ll be able to use it much.”

Another said he didn’t like talking to software rather than real people.

The woman, who is aged 50-69, said: “I would prefer to interact with humans – interacting with AI makes me feel insignificant and alone.”

The survey found that 17% of people think they can often or always tell when they are using artificial intelligence.

Men are more likely to think they are capable of telling, as are younger people and those who have degrees.

More than half (55%) of people age 70 or older said they rarely or never can tell when they are using AI.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com