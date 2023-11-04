One Health: Supporting market demand for pork – SwineWeb.com

celebrate a health day

As we join the global celebration of One Health Day on November 3, I am reminded of the importance of recognizing the interconnectedness of human, animal and environmental health.

Contribution to research and education

In my role as Director of Producer and Public Health at the National Pork Board (NPB), I am proud to contribute to research and education initiatives that epitomize the We Care® ethical principles.

These principles, which include food safety, animal welfare, our people, public health, environment and community, are the cornerstone of our work. They guide us in meeting the growing market demand for pork domestically and internationally, while also allowing us to incorporate the One Health approach into our practices.

Adopting a healthy, sustainable future for pork

A health role in meeting market demand

The One Health approach is critical to meeting the growing market demand for pork. As consumers become more conscientious about the food they eat, greater attention is paid to food safety, animal welfare and environmental sustainability.

Pork producers meet these demands by following We Care ethical principles. Every day, farmers strive to produce safe, sustainable and nutritious pork products, ensuring they can optimize pig health and welfare while being responsible stewards of the environment, good employers and considerate neighbors .

PQA Plus Certification Program: A Health Perspective

These key, overlapping principles are evident in the Pork Quality Assurance® Plus (PQA Plus) certification program, which trains caretakers in the good production practices necessary to produce pork in an ethically responsible, One Health manner.

The program emphasizes the importance of not only focusing on healthy animals, but also considering the impact on the environment, the well-being of the community, and the health of those involved in the process. By combining the One Health approach, farmers can balance all of these areas together, ensuring a holistic approach to pork production.

Dr. Heather Fowler oversees education, outreach, and research for public health and worker safety in the swine industry.

My commitment to one health

My work at NPB is a testament to my commitment to aligning the swine industry with the One Health approach. Through our research and education initiatives, we strive to create a sustainable and prosperous future for the swine industry while meeting the growing demands of consumers domestically and internationally.

Let us celebrate One Health Day by acknowledging the importance of this interconnected approach and working together to protect the health and well-being of all living beings on our shared planet.

To read more about how NPB is supporting One Health in the swine industry, check out this AP-sponsored content article that includes an interview with me.

Source: www.swineweb.com