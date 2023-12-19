JohnnyGreg/Getty Images

The classic American dream of going to school, getting a good job, buying your first home, having a family, and then retiring comfortably is what many people want. But, one generation in particular will have a much harder time than others, especially with regard to retirement: Generation X.

According to Schroders’ 2023 US Retirement Survey: Generation X and Retirement Report, non-retired Americans between the ages of 43 and 58, also known as Gen Often both millennials and baby boomers have more to say than that – when it comes to retirement.

Gen Xers say they need an average of $1,112,183 in savings for a comfortable retirement. Plus, he expects to only have $661,013 in savings by the time he retires. That’s a huge retirement savings difference of $451,170.

The wide savings gap with Gen What is worrying is that almost half (45%) of Gen Xers surveyed admitted that they have not made any retirement plans. This is higher than Millennials (43%) and non-retired Baby Boomers (30%).

“It’s a cliché because it’s true, if you’re failing to plan, you’re planning to fail. The size of the retirement savings gap facing Gen he said. , who spoke to Yahoo Finance.

Gen Xers need to save and invest more over time to close their retirement savings gap and hopefully retire securely.

“As the first generation to go into retirement without the safety net of a defined benefit pension plan, the stakes are higher for Generation X and the margin for error is lower,” Boyden said in Schroders’ latest report.

Pension plans put in place by previous generations are becoming a thing of the past for Gen Xers and beyond. This can be demonstrated by the fact that only 11% of Gen Xers will wait until age 70 to claim the maximum Social Security benefit payment. Also, 47% fear that Social Security may run out of money, which is higher than the similar spread of concern among millennials (44%) and non-retired Baby Boomers (38%).

It is important to do financial planning carefully and early to ensure a smooth transition to retirement. Boyden expressed some positive thoughts on the matter:

“Fortunately, even the oldest Gen Xers still have some time to live before they reach their full retirement age. Using this time to develop a retirement plan, increase their savings rate, and make more appropriate investments is important to improve their retirement preparation before it is too late.

