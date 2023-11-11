A boomer living in Sarasota, Florida, said he can’t wait to move back to California.

The former Los Angeles resident said Florida’s weather and lifestyle inspired him to look for a home.

He is willing to pay more for a home and daily expenses to live more comfortably in California.

Steve Prevesque, 63, spent eight years in Los Angeles before moving to live near his hometown in Western New York and eventually moving to Florida. But the current Sarasota resident said he “can’t move back to California fast enough.”

prevesc moved to florida for a business opportunity after his mother passed away in 2018. constant heat And the “fraudulent” lifestyle she experienced in Florida has led her to once again look for housing in California – and she’s willing to pay.

“I’ve decided to move on from there and I’d love to go back to California, which is a little more expensive, but I know it’s worth the cover charge to see there,” Prevesque said.

about 51,000 years ago Californians move to Florida According to the US, between 2021 and 2022 census migration data Released in October, many people are moving towards a slightly lower cost of living and a slower pace of life. However, many people like Prevesque are moving out of Florida as prices continue to rise and many wealthy people move out – more than 28,500 people moved from Florida to California during the same period.

Overall, about 490,000 people moved out of Florida from 2021 to 2022, while 739,000 moved in. attracted to beaches and the palm trees of Miami and the Tampa Bay area, other people have gone Citing the weather, low wages and housing prices.

“In my opinion, the perception of Florida in general is not the reality,” Prevesque said.

Moving between Florida and California

Prevesque grew up in western New York, where he recalled brutal winters with frequent snowstorms. He knew as a child that his goal would be to go to Florida or California.

He received a scholarship to a school in Central Florida and after graduation, he moved to Orlando for a job in film and television.

After his business in Florida “failed” due to the financial crisis of 2007–2008, he moved to California and worked as a professional writer there for eight years.

“I fell in love with California, it suited me, my interests and everything about my life,” Prevesque said. “The weather was great, I loved it every day.”

When his mother became ill, he went back New York , which he called “three years of hell”. After his mother’s death, he moved Florida Four years ago, where he maintained his position as a professional writer. The qualities of Florida that spoke to him two decades ago have disappeared, he said, as he has become more jaded.

“I don’t like anything about it anymore,” Prevesque said. “It’s flat, it’s ephemeral, it’s uninspiring. When you’re on the Pacific Coast, those views and that weather, it’s hard to go anywhere else.”

‘I can’t wait to get out’

This summer, Prevesque said he noticed that the temperature gauge in his car had reached 111 degrees Fahrenheit. A few days later, they noticed it hovering around 108 degrees. That was the highest temperature ever seen in Florida.

“It’s not livable, you’re walking to your car and you’re covered in sweat,” Prevesque said. He said the heat had left him physically exhausted and prompted others to retire early.

There was a drought in Sarasota last summer retained heat Which was a shock because the previous summer he lived in Florida, he said it would rain at the same time almost every day.

In contrast, he said the consistently warm, but not too humid, weather off the California coast has been calling his name since moving away. Although where he lived near Studio City the temperature would sometimes reach the 90s, but at night it would consistently drop into the 60s.

Prevesque also noted that he noticed politics “seeping into everyday life” in Florida, which he did not notice as much in California. They have seen their region become much more polarized and somewhat more hostile.

He also misses some of the cultural diversity he experienced in Los Angeles, as he said his current area is a bit more homogeneous. Still, neither Florida nor California gave them the sense of community that New York did.

He is willing to spend more on housing and other living costs to enjoy the peace he finds in California. He noticed that the rent for a comparable apartment in coastal Los Angeles is about $500 to $1,000 more per month than where he lived in Florida — and there’s a $1,000 difference between Santa Monica and Studio City.

Still, he’s watching rents in Orlando, where he lived before moving to Sarasota, rise significantly as more people move in from out of state. He’s seen people move out of Orlando due to the lack of affordable housing.

Sure, according to Zillow estimates, the average rent for a property in Orlando is a little more than $2,000 per month, compared to $2,800 in Los Angeles.

“When people talk about moving to Florida because of the cost of living, their savings are diminishing,” Prevesque said. “It’s not as cheap as it used to be, and it’s hard to find homes because they don’t stay on the market very long.”

He believes that many out-of-towners move to Florida under the “vacation influence”, in which people come for a week or two and then decide to visit year-round, but he realizes that many of his Expectations have not been met. He said Florida often advertises itself as a “beautiful outdoor paradise,” but the adventure only lasts a few months.

He said, “I want to walk out of a 7-11 on a cold, cool morning in my hoodie with a coffee and see a mountain in the distance.”

In addition to Southern California, Prevesque is also potentially considering moving to Colorado or Utah for its similar cost of living to Florida and its nature. Since he can work from anywhere as a writer, financial considerations will be the ultimate decider as to where he ends up.

“I’m looking forward to the weather again. I’m looking forward to getting out of the heat. And I’m looking forward to skiing and hiking in the mountain hills,” Prevesque said. “That’s my timeline and those places, but I just need to do some homework.”

