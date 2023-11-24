One characteristic of highly intelligent people sets them apart in a conformist world

We live in a world where fitting in is often prioritized over standing out. Despite American societal ideals of individuality, going against the grain is not always easy.

Having the courage to stand for your convictions requires mental and emotional strength that not everyone has. It requires a commitment to yourself, no matter what other people say.

Highly intelligent people have one characteristic that sets them apart in a conformist world.

Julian de Medeiros, who has a TikTok presence based on explaining complex philosophical concepts in an accessible way, referenced an idea he attributed to inventor and electrical engineer Nikola Tesla. He claimed that “antisocial behavior in a conformist world is a major feature of intelligence.”

As de Medeiros explains, “Many people who are highly intelligent also keep to themselves.”

“They may also have difficulty connecting with other people,” he said. They are alone; They need time to think and work, and that means they are often misunderstood.”

“They see the world differently from other people,” de Medeiros explained, touching on an idea from the composer Schopenhauer, who wrote that major thinkers have a “sensitivity to distractions,” and one of the most intense distractions is There are other people.

“The more intelligent you become, the more difficult it becomes to spend time with other people” because you “become someone who values ​​your time and appreciates having space to focus.”

The original Tesla quote is recorded slightly differently from the way de Medeiros reported it; Tesla has been quoted as saying that “antisocial behavior is a symptom of intelligence in a world full of conformists.” Barring minor differences in phrasing, the meaning behind the statement remains the same.

Many deep thinkers are interpreted as being antisocial, if only because they prioritize their time over getting their work done.

Tesla clarified his idea that antisocial behavior is linked to high intelligence with a separate quotable statement, saying, “Be alone, that is the secret of invention; Be alone, only then ideas are born.”

Yet not all ideas arise in a vacuum; In fact, rarely are any notable achievements accomplished without building on someone else’s framework. It’s important to note that different types of intelligence exist – emotional intelligence and relational intelligence are two of them, which depend on our relationships with other people to remain strong.

Even Tesla noted the dangers of isolating himself too far from society. He was quoted as saying, “Today’s scientists think deeply rather than clearly. One must be sane to think clearly, but one can think deeply and be quite crazy.

However, Tesla was somewhat instrumental in proclaiming the power of being antisocial in a largely conformist world. To create change, we must define ourselves and advocate for our beliefs, even if they are deemed uncomfortable or unpopular.

After all, as another famous saying goes, well-mannered women rarely make history. Therefore, standing out from the crowd goes a long way if we want to bring about lasting change.

