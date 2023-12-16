One cardinal and 9 others to know their fate in Vatican financial trial after 2-year trial

VATICAN CITY (AP) — A once-powerful cardinal and nine others will learn their fate Saturday when a Vatican tribunal delivers its verdict in a complex financial trial that exposed the small-town state’s dirty laundry and its justice system. Tested.

Judge Giuseppe Pignatone will read the verdicts from a three-judge panel in a courtroom converted into a Vatican museum, where prosecutors and defense lawyers have sparred for 2 1/2 years over the details of a money-losing investment in a luxury London property. ,

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, the first cardinal to stand trial in the Vatican’s criminal court, has been charged with embezzlement-related charges in two aspects of the London deal and faces up to seven years in prison if convicted. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Unlike most defendants, Baciu attended almost all of the 86 hearings, saying that Pope Francis clearly wanted him to face the court’s decision because Francis himself had forced his resignation and that he was facing charges. His privileges as Cardinal had already been removed.

The trial has raised questions about the rule of law in the city state and the power of Francis as absolute monarch, given that he holds supreme legislative, executive and judicial authority and could jeopardize a fair trial according to the defense. It has been used in this manner.

Defense lawyers, while praising Pignatone’s equanimity and saying he was able to present their arguments, lamented the Vatican’s outdated procedural norms that allow prosecutors to withhold evidence and otherwise pursue their investigation almost unhindered. Give huge discount.

In addition to Becciu, prosecutors charged nine other people with alleged financial crimes stemming from the Secretariat of State’s 350 million euro investment in developing the former Harrod’s warehouse into luxury apartments. Prosecutors allege that Vatican magnates and brokers embezzled millions of euros from the Holy See in fees and commissions and then extorted 15 million euros from the Holy See to hand over control of the building.

Prosecutors are seeking convictions on nearly 50 different charges of fraud, embezzlement, money-laundering, corruption, abuse of position and extortion. They are demanding a prison sentence of three to 13 years and more than 400 million euros in damages to recover the estimated 200 million euros they say the Holy See lost in bad deals.

The trial was initially seen as a sign of Francis’ desire to pursue financial reforms and crack down on alleged financial misdeeds at the Vatican. But it had something of a reputational boomerang for the Holy See, including revelations of reprisals, espionage and even ransom payments to Islamic terrorists.

For example, the Secretariat of State is seeking compensation for a marketing campaign to compensate for reputational damage. Even the Vatican communications department said the trial was a “stress test” for the legal system.

Much of the London case was based on the transfer of assets from one London broker to another in late 2018. Prosecutors allege that the second broker, Gianluigi Torzi, defrauded the Vatican by maneuvering to secure full control of the building, which he then relinquished to the Vatican. Paid him 15 million euros.

To Vatican prosecutors, this amounted to extortion. For the defense – and a British judge who rejected the Vatican’s request to seize Torzi’s assets – it was a way to negotiate a way out of a legally binding contract.

Two former managers of the Vatican’s financial watchdog, René Bruelhart and Tommaso De Ruzza, have been charged with abuse of office for not stopping the payment to Torzi and not fully informing Vatican prosecutors.

He argued that when the Vatican realized it did not actually own the building, Francis himself asked him to help the Secretariat of State wrest control of the property from Torzi.

He cited the written testimony of the Vatican’s chief of staff, Monsignor Edgar Peña Parra, who said that Vatican lawyers had advised Torzi not to prosecute because his case was too weak. The Vatican chose to negotiate payment with Torzi because that option was considered the best in terms of cost, risk, and outcome.

“It appears to be completely in line with the wishes of the superiors,” he said, referring to Francis, who he said wanted to “turn the page and start again.”

The original London investigation gave rise to two other investigations involving the star defendant, Becciu, who was once one of Francis’ top advisers and considered himself a contender for papacy.

Prosecutors accused Becciu of embezzlement for sending 125,000 euros of Vatican money to a Sardinian charity run by his brother. Bacciu argued that the local bishop requested money for a bakery to employ at-risk youth and that the money remained in the diocesan treasury.

Becciu was also accused of paying Sardinian woman Cecilia Marogna for her intelligence services. Prosecutors traced approximately 575,000 euros in wire transfers from the Vatican to a Slovenian front company owned by Marogna.

Bequiu said he thought the money was going to pay a British security firm to negotiate the release of Gloria Narvaez, a Colombian nun taken hostage by Islamic militants in Mali in 2017.

He said Francis approved up to 1 million euros, a stunning admission that the Vatican was willing to pay a ransom to free a nun.

Marogna, who is also being sued, denied wrongdoing.

