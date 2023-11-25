One app for recording attendance, another for children with special needs: Government school students get a grant of Rs 1 lakh

Her younger brother’s experiences as a special needs child inspired Bhavya Jha (14) and her classmates to come up with the idea that has now led them to an incubation grant of Rs 1 lakh. Jha, Alisha and Shagun Gupta of Dr. BR Ambedkar School of Specialized Excellence in Rohini are among the two teams that have received grants for their unique ideas at the Youth Ideathon 2023.

Youth Ideathon is a student innovation competition organized by the Management Entrepreneurship Vocational Skills Council and ThinkStartup under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Students are developing an app named Shiksha. “We have developed a prototype of a mobile application that has learning activities for people with developmental delays and special needs. For example, an activity like brushing teeth can be taught through a fun animated video. The app will then ask the user to submit a video of themselves performing the same activity. We came up with this idea because my brother is autistic,” Jha told The Indian Express.

She, along with many others in her class, have transferred from private schools to government schools. “I came here because they were teaching subjects like robotics, coding and web design,” said Jha, whose father works in a US-based health care firm.

The second team from RPVV School in Surajmal Vihar has a working prototype of a QR-based smart attendance system for schools. The idea came from Business Blasters, an initiative of the Delhi government to promote entrepreneurship. “TranQR is a product of the Business Blaster initiative of the (CM Arvind) Kejriwal government. It has developed a cost-efficient, sustainable and effective student identification system using Virtual Identity Patch (VIP). In TranQR’s product, the QR code is placed on the school uniform like a fast tag, which when scanned eliminates the need for manual attendance register, thereby saving time of teachers…” said a statement issued by the Delhi government. .

“We dreamed and our dream was backed with seed money by the Delhi government,” TranQR co-founder Tushar Tuli said in a statement.

Education Minister Atishi called the grant a matter of pride for government schools. “Till 2015, no one would have thought that Delhi government school students would participate in such a high-level competition,” he said.

