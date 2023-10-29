One AI device to rule them all

Hello, welcome to your weekend.

It’s been 10 years since the movie “Her” introduced us to a strange future in which a man falls in love with his AI-powered digital assistant. Guess who liked that movie? Yes, Sam Altman, creator of ChatGPT. “The things ‘they’ got right — like the whole interaction model of how people use AI — it was incredibly prescient,” he said earlier this summer.

So it should come as no surprise that the OpenAI CEO is doing everything in his power to make “her” fantasy our reality. As Julia points out in her cover story on the coming AI hardware wars, Altman is the largest single shareholder in the startup Humane, which will unveil its wearable, screenless digital assistant, the AI ​​Pin, on November 9.

Altman is also a supporter of Rewind, which makes AI-powered sound-recording pendants that users wear around their necks. And, as The Information first reported last month, he’s recently been in discussions with former Apple designer Jony Ive about creating an “iPhone of artificial intelligence.”

Hayes bet a lot, Sam?

The race to create the AI ​​form factor of the future is on and there is no telling which company or gadget will win. Heumann is one of the first to come up with something entirely new: a device “the size of a saltine cracker” that can answer questions intelligently, project images onto your hand and your surroundings. Can capture 180-degree videos.

Are these features people would want in a device that isn’t a phone? Are phones destined to be replaced, like many obsolete Discmans and Polaroids? And, as Julia writes, “Is society ready for tools that know us as well as we know ourselves?”

Altman certainly thinks so. We’ll soon know whether consumers agree or not.

Now onto this week’s stories…

The race for AI-powered hardware has officially begun. Humane, a secretive startup with over $240 million in funding, is about to unveil its wearable AI pin. Julia has the inside scoop on how the device could change technology forever – or crash and burn like many hardware bets before it.

Blood-Glucose Crash: Is Continuous Glucose Monitoring Extreme?

Non-diabetics are using glucose monitoring devices more than ever in hopes of losing weight and increasing energy. But Annie reports that some early adopters of the technology are beginning to move away from CGM.

Over two days of interviews and panel discussions, the Information reporting team had lively conversations about AI, social media, work-life balance and, in the case of pop star Perry, the glories of transcendental meditation.

Attention: Andreessen Horowitz,It’s not like thatoptimistic returns

In case you missed it, this month Marc Andreessen published a controversial blog post titled “The Techno-Optimist Manifesto.” In it he argued that society’s focus on doomsday negativity was resulting in technological stagnation. This week, Crunchbase ran the data to see just how techno-optimistic his company Andreessen Horowitz really is these days. Not very much, it turns out! Based on data from Crunchbase, a16z has invested in 112 startups this year, the slowest year of dealmaking since 2020. Of course, the slowdown is in line with the general slowdown in the enterprise market. Andreessen’s company is actually outpacing rivals like Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, SoftBank and Tiger Global. Ironically, the founder’s ideology may have the unintended effect of motivating the competition to work harder. -Julia

Play: Spider-Man in Outer Cities

Getting from Brooklyn to Manhattan just got a lot easier – at least, in the Spiderverse. Last week, Spider-Man 2 arrived on PlayStation 5, the sequel to 2020’s hugely successful game. Within the first few minutes of playing, it’s clear that the sequel lives up to the hype: whereas the original limited your magical senses to Manhattan, the new game’s map is much larger, taking you across multiple boroughs, including Brooklyn and Queens. Provides facility to roam. There are still bad guys to fight on every block, from run-of-the-mill gangsters to the Sandman — but I’ve spent hours trying to find my favorite bagel shop or old apartment on Broadway. Consider stopping by this weekend and enacting some virtual vigilante justice; New York City has a great time with web slingers. – Margaux

pay attention: ,‘Tis the season of fast-fashion disruption

It’s going to be pop-up shop season in New York — in which brands without brick-and-mortar stores host line-around-the-block activations to encourage holiday shopping and test out the goods. Joining the pop-up parade this year is Cider, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed fast-fashion company that’s hoping to one day rival Shein. (Both brands are from China.) The clothes, which average between $20 and $25, will be displayed in an Instagrammy, red heart-filled Soho megastore at 33 Howard Street (the old Opening Ceremony storefront — a sign of the changing times). , Cider hopes to attract Gen-Z shoppers in another example of e-retailers seeing what online popularity means translating into desire IRL. Shein also recently launched a partnership with Forever 21, and has brought his clothing into some of the retailer’s stores. For cider, Sheen is a juggernaut that will be hard to break – but the company never had a space in Soho. -Annie

makes you think

Who runs the world? Girls. (Especially Lauren Sanchez and her WTF-attending friends.)

Until next weekend, thanks for reading.

-John

Source: www.theinformation.com