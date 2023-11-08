Oncology Institute Inc. (TOI) reports Q3 2023 results: Revenue grows, net loss widens

TOI’s Q3 2023 consolidated revenues increased 26% year-over-year to $82 million.

Net losses widened to $17.4 million in Q3 2023 from $2.7 million in Q3 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA improved slightly to $(5.3) million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $(6.7) million in the third quarter of 2023.

TOI estimates revenue between $290 to $320 million, confirming its full-year 2023 guidance.

On November 8, 2023, Oncology Institute Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI), a leading community oncology group, released its financial results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance for 2023, indicating confidence in its operating strategy and growth trajectory.

financial performance overview

TOI reported a significant increase in consolidated revenues, which reached $82 million in Q3 2023, representing a growth of 26% compared to the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by growth in patient services revenue, which saw an increase of 20.2%, and dispensary revenue, which saw a significant 42.2% increase. Despite revenue growth, TOI suffered a net loss of $17.4 million, significantly larger than the $2.7 million net loss reported in the third quarter of 2022. This was primarily due to a $19 million gain recognized in the prior year quarter related to the change in fair value. of earn-out liabilities and conversion option derivative liabilities.

Operational Highlights and Management Comment

TOI’s operational highlights for the quarter include the inauguration of its 70th clinic, addition of 5 physicians and implementation of AI tool Ambience designed to enhance productivity. TOI CEO Daniel Wirnich expressed satisfaction with the company’s performance, emphasizing the expansion of gross margins and reduction in SG&A expenses. Wirnich highlighted the full-risk capitalized contract in South Florida as an important milestone,

“Our demonstrated ability to concurrently grow the topline while improving margins sets the stage for continued success through 2024 and beyond.”

Year-to-Date Financials and Adjusted EBITDA

For the nine months ending September 30, 2023, TOI’s consolidated revenues were $238.5 million, up 31.7% from the previous year. Gross profit for the period increased 23.9% to $45.2 million. However, the net loss for the nine months was $64.3 million, a sharp contrast to the net income of $11.2 million reported for the same period in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months was $(19.6) million, which was slightly worse than the $(18.9) million recorded in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of September 30, 2023, TOI reported cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $87.4 million. The balance sheet showed total assets of $218.3 million and total liabilities of $146.5 million. The company’s shareholders’ equity stood at $71.8 million.

looking ahead

TOI has affirmed its full-year 2023 guidance, projecting revenues between $290 to $320 million and adjusted EBITDA of $(25) to $(28) million. The company expects to cover 1.75 million to 2.0 million people under value-based contracts by the end of the year.

TOI’s achievement of these goals is subject to various risks and uncertainties, as described in its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company’s outlook is based on the assumption of a largely reopened global market, which could be negatively impacted by the re-implementation of any closures or other restrictive measures.

Investors and interested parties were invited to join a conference call and webcast to discuss the Q3 results. For more detailed information about Oncology Institute Inc.’s financials and operations, please visit TOI’s Investor Relations website.

