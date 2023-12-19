Efficiency The year started with significant layoffs at some of Silicon Valley’s giants. It’s taking off with many young tech startups – once worth billions – selling for a few million.

Ari Shapiro, host:

See if you can guess what these tech startups have in common – office-sharing company WeWork, electric scooter maker Bird and orthodontics company SmileDirectClub. Well, all of them were once worth billions of dollars and recently, they collapsed. WeWork filed for bankruptcy. Byrd was delisted from the New York Stock Exchange. And these are just the household names. So many tech companies have fallen from such heights recently that some are calling it a mass extinction event of startups. New York Times technology reporter Erin Griffith is keeping a close eye on this. Welcome to All Things Considered.

Erin Griffith: Thanks for having me.

Shapiro: Startups often fail. This is not a new thing. So what makes this wave of explosions different?

GRIFFITH: Well, the biggest part of it is that these are unicorns that were valued at $1 billion or more in the private markets. So usually when a company gets to that size and scale, you think, oh, it’s a sure bet. This company is one of the few companies that will actually succeed and be successful. And so we’re seeing some very large companies fall from grace. And this is a result of the amount of money flowing into the private tech startup market over the last decade. So, yes, a lot of startups fail, but generally you expect them to be early-stage ones that are just figuring out what kind of business they’re going to do, not ones that make a billion. Reaching or exceeding dollar valuations, raising millions of dollars in venture funding and, you know, predicting the future.

SHAPIRO: So what was wrong with all those predictions? Why did everyone invest in these things that, if not worthless, were certainly not worth all the money they were putting into them?

Griffith: Well, I think one of the things is that, you know, the tech industry has become really excited about the possibility of some transformational changes happening in the macro environment that, you know, It’s like cloud computing in mobile phones. This created immense business opportunities. And then we saw the huge success of advertising business models like Facebook and Google. The problem is that a lot of new startups were trying new business models that were untested, like the gig economy or a lot of crypto companies. And as it turns out, many of these new business models don’t actually work.

And, you know, we’re still seeing some of the biggest gig economy companies – they’re still publicly traded and doing well, but they’re struggling to make profits. So part of it is just the questionable business model. And part of it, I think, is a little over-optimism because investors were taking too much risk and expecting too much in the last decade and we’ve seen a lot of changes – including during the pandemic, when people were adopting technology. Fast pace – the bus will continue forever. And I think they’re a little more optimistic.

SHAPIRO: We’re talking about billions of dollars disappearing in smoke. This will affect the economy, right? Does this have any major implications that we should worry about?

GRIFFITH: You know, that’s a good question. Venture capital has always been like a small cottage industry. You know, it’s a very small part of the finance industry overall. But it has increased eight times in the last decade. A lot of money managers, you know – VCs call them tourists – have jumped into the asset class and started saying, oh, I want to bet on the next Facebook or the next Google. You know, a lot of those investors are now licking their wounds and stepping back. Overall, yes, it’s bad for workers who are being laid off, good ideas that won’t see the light of day, but I think it’s relatively controlled and still a relatively small part of the overall economy.

SHAPIRO: To be clear, this is not going to trigger the next recession. This is not like a housing market explosion. The economy is still going to do what it’s going to do. The Dow Jones reached an all-time high.

Griffith: Yes. Yes. Absolutely. I think you are there.

Shapiro: What do you think the forecast will be for tech startups in 2024?

Griffith: You know, I think it’s kind of going to continue to be two different narratives where some of the companies in AI will be able to attract a lot of funding and excitement and publicity. And the rest will continue to struggle. And I think we’re going to see more high-profile, spectacular failures like this. Because for the last two years we have seen companies making cuts and layoffs. This recession has been going on for some time. And a lot of them are doing this to extend the runway and avoid tapping the markets to raise more money, because they knew that would be hard. Now, they are beginning to reach the end of the road. They are running out of money. They’re trying to figure out if they can raise more, trying to get to profitability if they can. And a lot of them are looking around and realizing that it can’t work. So I think we’ll probably see a lot more failures.

SHAPIRO: Erin Griffith is a technology reporter at the New York Times. Thank you very much.

Griffith: Yeah, thanks for having me.

