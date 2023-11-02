Once valued at $47 billion, co-working-space provider WeWork is nearing bankruptcy

Getty Images | Justin Sullivan

WeWork’s stock fell nearly 50 percent today as the once-worth $47 billion business was reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy.

WeWork was founded in 2010 and offers co-working spaces in office buildings as an alternative to traditional offices and work-from-home arrangements. WeWork scored some high-profile clients such as IBM and Microsoft but consistently lost money. WeWork’s net losses are shrinking but still substantial: A net loss of $2.3 billion in 2022, followed by a loss of $696 million in the first six months of 2023.

“WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week,” The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter.

As Business Insider wrote today, “After receiving a $5 billion direct investment from SoftBank, WeWork reached an all-time high valuation of $47 billion in January 2019. This was followed by a disastrous attempt to go public, which led to Ultimately the company had to oust its controversial founder, Adam Newman.”

WeWork filed an IPO form in August 2019, but did not go public until October 2021, when it merged with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that valued it at about $9 billion. WeWork’s market capitalization was about $120 million at market close yesterday and dropped to about $60 million during trading today.

WeWork, based in New York, “has been struggling with a heavy debt load and heavy losses for the past few years,” Reuters wrote.

The latest problem resulted in WeWork failing to make interest payments. “WeWork missed an interest payment due to its bondholders on Oct. 2, triggering a 30-day grace period in which it is required to make the payment. Failure to do so will constitute an event of default,” the company told the WSJ on Tuesday. “An agreement has been reached with bondholders to give him seven more days to negotiate with stakeholders before the default is triggered,” the report said.

WeWork said in a regulatory filing yesterday that “lease renegotiations and active discussions with certain stakeholders key to the company’s capital structure are still ongoing,” necessitating the seven-day extension. “Whether WeWork can reach a short-term accommodation with bondholders to avoid near-term bankruptcy, it likely holds many of the long-term office leases it will need,” Reuters quoted Jason Benowitz, senior portfolio manager at CI Roosevelt Private Wealth, as saying. Be reorganized or written off.”

WeWork recently said it may fold

WeWork warned in August that the company would not survive in the long run. “Due to WeWork’s losses and anticipated cash needs, coupled with increased member churn and current liquidity levels, substantial doubt exists about the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” the company said in an earnings announcement. “

“Excess supply in commercial real estate, increased competition in the flexible space and macroeconomic instability led to greater member churn and softer demand than we anticipated, resulting in a modest decline in membership,” said CEO David Tolley.

WeWork said at the time that its “ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on the successful implementation of management’s plan to improve liquidity and profitability over the next 12 months.” The plan included “reducing rent and tenancy costs through restructuring actions and negotiating more favorable lease terms; increasing revenues by reducing member churn and increasing new sales; controlling expenses and limiting capital expenditures; and debt.” or seeking additional capital through issuance of equity securities or sale of assets.”

WeWork reported that as of June 30 it had 777 locations in 39 countries, “906,000 workstations and 653,000 physical memberships, equating to physical occupancy of 72 percent, and a physical membership decline of 1 percent year-over-year.” It had $205 million in cash.

“WeWork has an estimated $10 billion of lease obligations due from the second half of this year through the end of 2027 and an additional $15 billion beginning in 2028,” the WSJ article said.

WeWork declined to comment to WSJ on the bankruptcy report, telling the newspaper it was “speculation.” WeWork told the newspaper that the seven-day extension “provides time to continue positive conversations with our key financial stakeholders and engage with them to implement our ongoing strategic efforts to enhance our capital structure.”

We contacted WeWork today and will update this article when we receive a response.

Source: arstechnica.com