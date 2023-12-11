Once the world's largest dilapidated steel mill is getting a surprising second life: 'A welcome and positive rebirth'

Over time, changes in markets, manufacturing, and technology have closed the doors of industrial operations that once supported entire communities.

Bethlehem Steel near the Port of Baltimore was one of the operations that faded over time, Electrek reports. However, now the site will get a new lease of life as US Wind will reuse a portion of the land to build turbines to generate wind power.

Electrek explains that Bethlehem Steel was founded in 1887 and became the world’s largest steel producer in the 1950s. At one time, it employed 30,000 workers, some of whom lived at the facility. However, the mill went bankrupt and closed permanently in 2012.

In 2021, US Wind, a developer that has built several offshore wind farms, announced that it would use 90 acres of the vast Bethlehem Steel mill site to build its new manufacturing plant, Sparrows Point Steel. There, it will produce components for its wind farm projects – potentially serving the entire East Coast in the future.

The production of more wind energy is great news for Maryland residents because this energy source is clean and affordable. Texas residents save $20 million a day through a combination of wind and solar, and other states could start using these energy sources too.

Plus, the more we rely on non-polluting clean energy, the less we’ll rely on oil and coal – energy sources that spew toxic fumes and heat-trapping gases into the air, warming the planet. We are already starting to rely on cleaner alternatives.

Meanwhile, the mill itself is good news for residents. Such a large manufacturing facility will supply jobs and bring money to the area, boosting the economy. Plus, according to Electrek, the remainder of the former Bethlehem Steel site is now being cleaned up, which is good for the environment.

“I’m a big fan of adaptive reuse, and I’m also very excited by the revival of American manufacturing in the EV and clean energy sectors due to the Biden administration’s infrastructure legislation and the Inflation Reduction Act,” said Michelle Lewis of Electrek Project. “The Sparrows Point Steel Mill will not be as large as its predecessor, but it will be a welcome and positive rebirth for this long-abandoned site.”

Source: news.yahoo.com