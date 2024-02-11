Once-in-a-Generation Investment Opportunity: Buy 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Growth Stock Now and Hold Forever The Motley Fool

Artificial Intelligence (AI) went viral last year, and the speed at which it spread surprised many in the tech sector. To be clear, AI, in the broadest sense, has existed for decades, but the latest algorithms have really taken it to the next level. Generative AI is now being used to streamline processes and generate original content, and the resulting productivity gains are driving rapid adoption.

Veteran Wedbush technology analyst Dan Ives said the technology would lead to the “fourth industrial revolution”, adding, “AI is the most transformative technology we’ve seen since the Internet took shape.”

While some may call this an exaggeration, this approach is gaining widespread acceptance throughout the tech industry. Even conservative estimates put the economic value of generic AI at $1 trillion by the end of the decade. Companies that position themselves to benefit from these secular tailwinds will likely participate in the resulting windfall, and shareholders will ultimately be rewarded.

There are plenty of AI-focused stocks to choose from, but I’m particularly excited about one Alphabet (GOOGL 2.12%) (GOOG 2.04%).

King of the Hill, in more ways than one

It’s important to put Alphabet’s AI opportunity in the context of its overall business, which is substantial.

The company rose to prominence on the back of its industry-leading Internet search. Google has long dominated the industry and currently controls an estimated 92% of the market, according to Internet statistics aggregator Statcounter. Google’s algorithm has no peer in the search field and its results are widely considered the standard by which all other searches are measured.

The company’s online search serves as a funnel for Alphabet’s digital advertising business. Google led the market with 30% of digital ad sales worldwide in 2022, according to data from online industry publication Digiday. Although final totals for 2023 have not yet been tabulated, Google is unlikely to give up much of its market share.

The heavy economic constraints on digital advertising are beginning to come down, which will now work in Alphabet’s favor. In fact, the rebound has already started to appear. After suffering several consecutive quarterly declines year over year, Google’s ad sales have grown over the past three quarters, suggesting that the recovery is gaining momentum.

Perhaps most important is Alphabet’s standing as the third-largest cloud provider of cloud infrastructure services. The company is continuously lagging behind Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure is at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively. However, for the past few years, Google Cloud has been the fastest growing of the “Big Three”, although it recently relinquished that title to Microsoft.

Some market watchers believe that the speed with which Microsoft launched AI for its cloud customers helped the company gain share. Alphabet has since launched its own suite of AI offerings, which boosted its growth rate to 26% year over year in the fourth quarter, up from 22% in Q3. From here its growth can accelerate.

the beginning of something big

Alphabet has long been a leader in the field of AI, deploying its sophisticated algorithms to surface relevant search items and successfully target advertising. The company’s expertise in the field provided the foundation as it recently launched its next-generation suite of AI services.

Its Vertex AI platform offers over 100 prebuilt AI models. Google Cloud customers can use these to accelerate their own development process to build and scale AI-powered applications. Google also launched Duet AI, which helps users be more productive on Google Cloud. The service is deeply integrated into a broad cross-section of Google’s products and services.

In early December, the company launched Google Gemini, which is billed as the company’s largest AI model. The multimodal system was designed to understand information from a variety of sources, including text, audio, images, video, and computer code. The company has published data showing that its flagship model, Ultra, exceeds current state-of-the-art results on 30 of 32 widely used academic benchmarks used to assess AI performance.

As one of the world’s largest cloud infrastructure providers, Google is ready to provide AI services to its cloud customers. Needham analyst Laura Martin believes generative AI will help push Alphabet’s market cap to $3 trillion in the coming years, representing a gain of about 65% compared to Wednesday’s closing price.

historically cheap

Alphabet is a worldwide leader in search and online advertising and a strong competitor in cloud computing. Add to this the opportunity presented by AI, and it is easy to see the vast possibilities ahead.

However, one of the most compelling reasons to buy Alphabet stock now is price. The stock is quite cheap, selling at about 25 times earnings, which is a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 27. S&P 500 — even though Alphabet stock has more than doubled the broader market over the past 10 years.

Given the extent of the opportunity, I don’t expect the selloff on Alphabet stock to last much longer.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an Alphabet executive, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Danny Vena has held positions at Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com