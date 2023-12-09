Once high-flying SmileDirectClub, which was valued at $8.9 billion just four years ago, is to close following a last-minute effort to save it from collapse.

SmileDirect is coming to an end. Universal Images Group via Getty Images

A potential deal to keep SmileDirectClub afloat has fallen apart and a once high-flying teeth straightening startup is closing down.

The publicly traded company, which filed for bankruptcy in late September, had been in recent days negotiating a deal to provide new capital for its founders and buy SmileDirectClub out of Chapter 11. But the company failed to involve its most important lender and other creditors. The board is ruining the effort, attorney Spencer Winters said in bankruptcy court Friday.

SmileDirectClub spent the last two months looking for bidders for the venture and received some interest, but all bidders dropped out or submitted unviable bids. Winters said the proposed sale to the founders occurred only in recent days, but was contingent on receiving the support of lender HPS Investment Partners and lower-ranking creditors.

“When it came to the founder-led bid, it was really a Hail Mary,” Winters told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez. “We worked very, very hard this week and it just didn’t come together.”

SmileDirectClub’s 2019 initial public offering valued the company at $8.9 billion, and made its founders billionaires. It later struggled with declining revenues and was never able to turn a profit. The company became embroiled in a patent battle with a rival and suffered massive cutbacks in sales and marketing during the pandemic shutdown.

The company had approximately $900 million in debt at the time of the bankruptcy filing. Approximately $138 million of that debt is a credit facility administered by HPS, which has a claim on SmileDirectClub’s receivables and intellectual property.

“We’ve turned over every rock,” Winters said at the hearing. He thought as recently as Thursday that a going-concern sale was still possible.

