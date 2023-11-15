Once a Delano eyesore, this 1910 building is now transformed and filled with tenants

After several years and a pandemic of buying a prime-but-ugly Delano property, Tony Abdayem has finished remodeling it and is starting to fill it up.

The owner of La Galette French Café & Bakery bought the white stucco building at the southeast corner of Douglas and Seneca in 2018, two doors down from his family’s restaurant, and gave it a much-needed facelift. They got help from the city’s facade improvement program.

Abdayem said he is happy to contribute to the beautification of the area, especially because it is what he refers to as “the gateway to Delano.”

“It’s given more atmosphere, especially when you enter from Seneca.”

It has now leased five of the 15 office spaces upstairs and signed two leases for the first floor.

After several years and a pandemic of purchasing a prime-but-ugly Delano property at Douglas and Seneca, Tony Abdayem has finished remodeling it and started filling it up.

Lola Candle Company

Gabby Grimm of Lola Candle Co. is taking about 2,000 square feet of space on the first floor.

Grimm started the business out of her home three years ago and recently moved to 233 S. Lulu closed its first brick-and-mortar location at Lulu’s Collective.

“It was all about growth,” he said of the move.

Plus, she said, she loves the other local shops around the Delano area.

When customers come to her business for a candle-making experience, Grimm said they are welcome to wait until their candles cool, “but we also encourage (them) to wander around the Delano area.”

She said there are lots of cute shops and restaurants nearby.

Lola Candle sells candles made by Grimm, and she also invites customers to create their own scents.

She said they have “beautiful, fabulous pots to choose from in all different colors and sizes.”

“It’s a really soothing and fun DIY experience.”

Prices start at $45.

Grimm also offers private events with a seating capacity of up to 50.

“You can provide your own food and drinks.”

Lola Candle will have a grand opening party Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and then will be open regular hours starting Saturday.

Timings are Tuesday to Saturday 10 am to 6 pm.

Along with teaching others how to make candles, Grimm also uses her business to tutor her 8-year-old son.

“I started the business because I wanted to teach my daughter Lola about entrepreneurship and candle making.”

It won’t be long before Grim finds a next neighbor around the corner on the first floor. Look for that news soon.

Vitality is coming back

Additionally, Abdayem is looking for a tenant in the vacant building between this restaurant and his. He had a deal with a daiquiri bar, but he canceled it because he said the business lacked financial backing.

Jake Ramstack of Insight Real Estate Group handled the Lola Candle deal. He is also handling the work of the office given on rent above.

Abdayem said the 10 spaces he has left to lease upstairs range from 233 square feet to 396 square feet. Lease includes all utilities.

Tony Abdayem painted the front of the “very ugly” white stucco building in 2019, which he has replaced to reveal its original 1910 brick.

In addition to revealing what Farha Construction called “extremely ugly” plaster “behind the nice, beautiful brick,” Abdayem said the contractors also revealed some beautiful woodwork inside.

When the building was built in 1910, its first occupant was Riley’s Drug Store. Then in 1927, the Dockum drug arrived. At one time, Otasco was there.

“I grew up about six blocks from there and went to that Otasco all the time as a kid,” said Ted Farha of Farha Construction.

His home, which was at Sycamore and Texas, is no longer there.

Farha said he remembers spending time in Delano before it was called Delano on a regular basis and would also go downtown for all kinds of things. In relation to both areas, he said that “it’s good to remember the vitality that used to be there and is now coming back.”

He said that’s why he loved working on the downtown and Delano buildings that Abdayem decided to revitalize.

“It was a lot of fun.”

Source: www.bing.com