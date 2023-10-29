On World Stroke Day, 33,425 people will have a stroke. Only 1,000 will get life-saving treatment

A doctor analyzing a digitally generated scan of a human brain getty

He was about 40 years old when one morning he suddenly lost his ability to speak. He could not move the right side of his body. The married father of two young children arrived at the hospital a few hours later and was diagnosed with a stroke on the left side of his brain. Despite our best efforts to help him, he was no longer able to function and required round-the-clock care. He lost so much in a matter of seconds. I took care of that young man during my residency training 20 years ago. We made the correct diagnosis, but the arsenal in our stroke toolkit to reverse his stroke was then limited.

The options varied greatly for John Fetterman. , On the morning of May 13, 2022, his wife recognized the symptoms of a stroke and immediately took him to the nearest hospital capable of treating his stroke. Fetterman had to undergo a thrombectomy procedure to remove the blood clot that was causing the stroke. Four days later, he won the Democratic primary and now represents Pennsylvania in the U.S. Senate. Oh, how far we’ve come.

I, like Senator Fetterman, have cared for thousands of patients suffering from stroke, with a critical emphasis on timing, because every minute a stroke is not treated, 2 million neurons are destroyed. I use emergency clot-busting medication that dissolves the clot and restores blood flow to the brain. I send them to take pictures of the blood vessels of the brain to search for the actual clot. If a clot is identified in a large artery, I refer them for mechanical thrombectomy, a procedure aimed at removing the clot and restoring blood flow to the brain.

October 29, 2023 is World Stroke Day. This is a reminder to do everything you can to prevent stroke and your loved ones. If you should have a stroke, go to the nearest emergency room capable of treating a stroke.

Today, on World Stroke Day, we appreciate the many neuroscientists who worked in laboratories and carefully unraveled the secrets of stroke treatment. Equally deserving of recognition are the physicians who translated this basic research into clinical trials and provided strong evidence of the effectiveness of these treatments. And, of course, we recognize the stroke patients who participated in clinical trials to demonstrate how well these treatments work. He emerged from his ordeal as a hero to the patients who followed him. They have made these life-saving treatments possible.

Had to travel a long journey to reach here. I remember during my residency training when the specialist was attempting to remove the clot for the first time. They couldn’t get it to work properly, and after the extraction attempt some patients became worse than before. Years later, in 2015, clinical trials finally demonstrated the effectiveness of clot removal for stroke, and thrombectomy is now considered the gold standard in the US

Sadly, although this amazing treatment has been shown to be safe and effective, only 3% of people in the world have access to it. Many low- and middle-income countries do not have specialists to perform this procedure, and racial and ethnic minorities in the US are less likely to receive this treatment. This means that if the same young black man I saw more than 20 years ago had a stroke today, he would not be able to receive this life-changing treatment and would still be able to teach his child to ride a bike or ride a bike with him. Would have been deprived of experiences like walking in the corridor. Marriage.

The World Health Organization estimates that stroke will become the leading cause of global disability by 2030. My colleague, Dr. Fawaz Al-Mufti, an interventional neurologist at Westchester Medical Center and senior member of the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology’s Mission Thrombectomy Core Executive Committee, believes that in addressing this dangerous global health crisis There is reason for optimism. and that mechanical thrombectomy offers a powerful interventional tool with proven effectiveness, cost-efficiency, and the potential for widespread global application.

“There is an urgent need to realign health care systems to prioritize stroke treatment, secure adequate funding, and create a well-trained workforce to make this treatment universally accessible,” said Dr. Al-Mufti. Is.” He adds, “We call on policymakers around the world, especially in low- and middle-income countries, to turn their attention to this, because there is a cure for stroke.”

Dr. Shahid Nimji, a vascular neurosurgeon at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, agreed, saying, “The task before us now is to make thrombectomy available to everyone suffering from large vessel occlusion stroke. This includes expanding current systems of care, developing new technology to provide interventions regardless of patient location, and ultimately, combining innovation with cost to provide affordable equipment worldwide.

What to do if you suspect a stroke?

We can all work toward preventing stroke by eating healthy, engaging in regular physical activity and other activities like meditation and socialization, and getting quality sleep. Adults ages 18 to 64 need at least seven hours of sleep every night, while adults ages 65 and older need seven to eight hours of sleep.

But if you see someone having a stroke, the most important action is the one Fetterman’s wife took: Make sure the patient is transferred to the nearest emergency room, preferably using emergency medical services that can provide clot-busting medication. Can provide.

Once in the emergency room, the doctor will perform a series of tests. They’ll start with a brain scan. Depending on the results of the scan, they may give the patient clot-busting medication. It must be administered within the first four and a half hours and, for a subgroup of patients, within the first three hours, which is why getting to the hospital quickly is essential. The doctor will also do a scan to look at the arteries of the brain and the blood flow in the brain.

Patients with suspected stroke will undergo a CT perfusion scan, which is post-processed using RAPID artificial intelligence software to assess blood perfusion in the brain. These images are used to determine the amount of brain tissue that can be preserved through clot removal. This scan result indicates an 80 mL amount of brain tissue that can be saved, described as salvageable brain tissue.

If an artery is blocked, the patient has arrived early enough and there are no contraindications, the doctor will proceed to remove the clot. If the hospital does not have this capability, the patient may be transferred to a hospital that does. To confirm the location of the clot, the doctor will perform an angiogram, which shows the blood vessels of the brain.

Emergency treatment of ischemic stroke through thrombectomy. This process involves removal of the clot mechanically endovascularly using fluoroscopy.

Conventional angiogram demonstrates blockage of the left middle cerebral artery causing a stroke results in paralysis and inability of the patient to speak.

Once they identify the blocked vessel, they will remove the clot to restore circulation to the brain.

The closed vessel has been opened and circulation has been restored. such a revival can happen this results in the patient regaining the ability to speak and move the limbs that were paralyzed, and potentially returning to baseline (the patient's normal) neurological function.

They will reevaluate the patient after removing the clot. Some patients improve immediately, while others may have a delayed recovery.

By the time you reach this point in the article, more than 20 people worldwide will have died from stroke. It’s quite possible that if they had received today’s life-changing treatment they could have been saved and could resume their regular daily activities.

“Mechanical thrombectomy not only saves the patient’s life, but also allows a significant portion of those treated to regain the ability to walk, talk, and ultimately return to their lives,” said Dr. Nimji. The procedure has been tested in therapy and has shown benefit up to 24 hours after stroke onset, regardless of age, sex, presence of other diseases or whether we see a small or large stroke on imaging before the intervention.

This World Stroke Day we have a lot to celebrate when it comes to the progress we have made in stroke treatment. “It is important to dedicate this World Stroke Day to the legacy of our resilient stroke survivors,” said Dr. Al-Mufti, “to tell the stories of the well-fought battle against stroke, the challenges of a difficult recovery.” Or even the saga of the bittersweet refusal to bow.”

If a stroke survivor can reach the U.S. Senate during his rehabilitation, there is no limit to what stroke patients can achieve in the future.