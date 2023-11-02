On-US’s event engagement solution gains momentum at signature events held at HKSTP and Grand Hyatt

HONG KONG, TAIPEI and SINGAPORE, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On-Us Company Limited (“On-Us” or the “Company”), a leading B2B digital voucher solutions provider, is proud to announce the successful adoption Used to be. Its innovative platform was attended by over 1000 guests from Asia Pacific region at several prestigious events. With a focus on seamless on-site interactions and convenient incentive delivery, On-Us has enhanced the event experience for attendees and organizers alike.

On-Us’s platform provided a seamless treatment experience through on-site interactions enabled by On-Us’ fintech.

The recent Apidays Connect Hong Kong 2023 event held at the Hong Kong Science Park on 30 August 2023 demonstrated the effectiveness of On-Us’s event engagement solution. With over 300 participants in attendance, On-Us’s platform provided a seamless treatment experience through on-site interactions enabled by On-Us’ fintech. This interaction provided event attendees with a treat redeemable at Starbucks and HFT Life, located within the event venue. An impressive 90% open rate and 70% redemption rate demonstrated the ability to enjoy a free treat during the lunch break or after the event, adding a pleasant touch to the overall experience for participants. Dr Crystal Fok, Head of STP Platform, HKSTP, highlighted the important role of data in enhancing visitor experiences. He added, “Understanding our visitors at a deeper level is critical to enhancing their overall experiences. Data is the key to unlocking this potential. By evaluating our park companies and adopting data-driven innovations like On-Us, we We are continuously committed to enhancing visitor engagement and fostering a vibrant environment at the Hong Kong Science Park.”

Another important milestone for On-Us was the annual conference of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management (HKIHRM) held at the Hyatt Hotel on 8 September 2023, which was attended by over 600 Chief Human Resource Officers (CHROs) and HR professionals. As a technology and digital voucher partner, On-Us enabled HKIHRM to deliver multiple gifts at the same time in a seamless and convenient manner. Attendees were delighted to receive Uber and Foodpanda vouchers, which provided them with flexibility and choice. By simplifying the distribution of sponsors and event goods, On-Us’ solution not only reduced administrative work and logistics, but also contributed to a more eco-friendly event.

Ms. Candy Lui, Executive Director of HKIHRM, highlighted On-Us’ unique value proposition in enabling event organizers, “On-Us has successfully connected dispersed sponsors into an all-in-one e-souvenir that Provides a cost-effective solution that significantly eases the burden on our staff during large-scale events. It simplifies the process and enhances the overall event experience for both organizers and attendees.”

On-Us’s success in Hong Kong extends beyond its borders, as demonstrated by its participation in the Singapore Women in Treasury APAC Forum. Held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Singapore, the event was attended by more than 100 finance and banking leaders from Southeast Asia. On-Us’s event engagement solution was quickly adopted, indicating its readiness to expand into the Southeast Asian market.

“We are thrilled to see the positive reception and tangible results of our event engagement solution,” said Mr. Dennis Shea, Founder and CEO of On-Us. Our customers with the best possible experience. Our latest Voucher Pack solution allows event organizers to distribute multiple digital vouchers at once, streamlining operations and maximizing attendee satisfaction in a cost-effective way, which can be used across promotions, customer and event engagement, staff Incentives, lucky draw programs and etc.”

On-Us continues to enhance the event experience through its state-of-the-art event engagement solution, offering seamless interaction and behavior for participants while reducing the administrative burden on event organizers. As the company looks to expand its presence in Southeast Asia, its dedication to driving event engagement remains unwavering.

About On-Us Company Limited

On-Us Company Limited (On-Us) is a leading Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider that leverages AI to drive business decisions. We provide incentive-driven digital vouchers, advanced data analytics technology and integrated adtech, martech and membership tech solutions, helping businesses deliver the perfect offering to drive customer loyalty and fuel business growth. Clients include marketers from global financial services providers, people management teams, blue chip property developers, non-profit organisations, event planners and SMEs. Please visit www.on-us.com for more information.

Decision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/on-uss-event-engagement-solution-gains-momentum-in-signature-events-shield-at-hkstp -and-grand-hayatt-301975114.html

Source On-Us Company Limited

Source: www.bing.com