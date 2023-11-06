On this date two years ago, Solana (SOL) reached an all-time high

TL;DR

Solana’s SOL token has seen a significant increase in value, rising by more than 70% in the past month to around $40, although it is still down 85% from its all-time high of around $260 from November 2021.

The price rise comes amid broader crypto market momentum, with SOL’s previous peak coinciding with Bitcoin’s rise above $69,000 two years ago.

Recent developments for Solana include surpassing Polygon in daily DEX trading volume, reaching over $240 million, and attracting $74 million in institutional investment flows, placing it second only to Bitcoin.

Solana’s native token – SOL – has performed quite well over the past several weeks, with its price increasing by more than 70% in the last 30 days. Currently, it trades at around $40 (according to data from CoinGecko), while last week, it even crossed the $45 mark.

The rapid growth may seem impressive, but the token is still a far cry from its all-time high recorded exactly two years ago.

At that time, SOL had reached around $260, meaning the asset is currently down about 85% compared to November 2021.

It’s notable that Solana’s record price (at the moment) coincides with the overall crypto bull market, which saw Bitcoin (BTC) explode above $69,000.

SOL’s recent comeback has given investors fresh hopes that a rally towards further highs could occur. As cryptopotato As reported last week, Solana’s network has overtaken Polygon in daily decentralized exchange (DEX) trading volume.

The former recorded volumes of over $240 million, while the latter amounted to approximately $137 million.

Furthermore, SOL has captured the interest of institutional investors. The asset has recorded inflows of $74 million year-to-date, second only to Bitcoin.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com