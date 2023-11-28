On the verge of success? Analysts predict Cardano (ADA) to reach new yearly highs

Market analyst Ali Charts recently shared insights on the Cardano (ADA) market trajectory. Looking at recent trends, ADA appears to be in a bearish phase.

Over the past 24 hours, the main asset has seen a decline of 2.8%, resulting in its trading price falling to $0.37. However, despite the current decline, Ali offer An optimistic view, this suggests that Cardano may be poised for a significant price increase, possibly reaching its highest point for the year.

Analyst’s positive outlook on ADA: Understanding the demand area

In an X post uploaded earlier today, Ali shared his analysis on ADA, highlighting an important demand zone around the $0.37 and $0.38 points. The analyst has noted substantial buying activity in this range, with over 166,470 wallets purchasing ADA at these levels.

Ali says this strong demand indicates strong support levels at these price marks. With minimal resistance ahead, Ali’s analyst suggests that ADA could see a rise, potentially surpassing its yearly high of $0.4518.

Notably, while the analyst points out that the current buying trend in the demand zone is a positive indicator of ADA’s strength, the analyst also warns investors to remain cautious. Failure to hold support in this area could result in the price of ADA falling to as low as $0.34.

#cardano Sits at a key demand zone between $0.37 and $0.38. Here Rs 4.88 billion was acquired from 166,470 wallets $ADA, With minimal resistance ahead and solid support below, holding above this zone could pave the way $ADA To climb to new yearly highs. Still, be careful, when losing… pic.twitter.com/GDjhspFSVr – Ali (@ali_charts) 27 November 2023

Cardano (ADA) Latest Price Action

Recently, ADA has experienced a downturn, with its value losing approximately 5% in the past week. The decline has continued over the past 24 hours, with a 2.5% decline taking its trading price to around $0.378. This price point is important as it is in line with the strong support level identified by analyst Ali.

As mentioned above, according to Ali, a drop below this support level could potentially lead to further declines to around $0.34. Conversely, if ADA stabilizes or rebounds from this level, it could set the stage for a climb to new yearly highs.

While ADA has faced a recent downturn, a broader perspective suggests a more positive outlook. Over the past month, ADA has demonstrated a rise of 29%, and even when considering the past two weeks, it is up 3.2%.

Meanwhile, the daily trading volume of the asset has been on a downward trend for the past few weeks. Over the past 24 hours, ADA’s daily trading volume has been $255 million, down significantly from $600 million in the middle of this month.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com