On the entrepreneurial side: UMKC challenge offers cash prize for top student effort

Alex Crouse Matlack said side hustles are a growing trend across the country and on the UMKC campus, noting that the university is stepping up its role as an innovation incubator for student founders.

Now in its second year, UMKC’s Side Hustle Challenge was founded with the primary goals of empowering students with the knowledge and skills needed to refine their small business concepts and establish connections that will resonate with the target audience of their side hustle. Was done with.

“Through a cross-campus survey we learned that only a small percentage of students are interested in becoming entrepreneurs, but many are already in favor of it,” said Matlack, director of Entrepreneurship Scholars (e-Scholars) at the University of Missouri. ” Kansas City.

“Sometimes it’s hard to make your mark as an entrepreneur, but that’s exactly what these students are doing,” he added. “We wanted to find a new way to connect with students who might not consider themselves entrepreneurs but who are doing very entrepreneurial work.”

The Henry W. Bloch School of Management and the Regnier Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation announced the winners of the 2023 Challenge during its inaugural Tuesday afternoon event on Tuesday. Three students were given cash prizes.

“This is the first of our programs that specifically targets side hustles, or small businesses that students can launch on the side,” Matlack said.

“This challenge is also related to the e-Scholars program, where students can launch their projects over the course of a semester,” he said.

To enter the Side Hustle Challenge, each student created a social media video of no more than two minutes of content explaining their real-world businesses. Their short video clips were shown to their peers, and three student winners were chosen by popular vote.

Forty-six entries from seven UMKC schools were reviewed by faculty, then narrowed down to the top 12. Approximately 550 votes were received from students across campus.

First Place Winner: Abby Weiler’s ‘ClayfulbyAbby’ won a cash prize of $1,000.

Weiler’s business sells polymer clay earrings online, through her Etsy shop, as well as in the KC metro community during local craft fairs.

“Just like the name, Clayful’s goal is to add an element of fun and color to people’s lives, and create bold designs that make customers feel confident in who they are,” Weiler said.

She started her business during the pandemic and found a way to express herself creatively with the newfound free time during quarantine. Now, he has achieved more than 1,000 sales of his business all over the world.

Second Place Winner: ,Caleb Elliott’s ‘Lazy Laundry’ won a prize of $750.

Elliot’s winning business idea is a two-way system for students to earn some extra cash by doing laundry for others on campus.

“I started it because I thought it would be cool if I could pay someone else to do my laundry because I didn’t have time,” Elliott said during his short video.

“Basically the concept is like Uber but for laundry,” Elliott said. “So if you don’t need to do your laundry, you can have someone else do it for you.”

third place: ‘BHG Beads & Accessories’ by Vuraola Avopetu won $500.

Awopetu’s business involves making bracelets, anklets and waist beads from African crystal beads. Their Instagram @bhgbeads and word of mouth on campus are the main ways their customers place orders.

“We started the business here to continue the business we did in our home country, Nigeria,” Awopetu said in the short clip. But since he and his mother moved to the US just before the pandemic, Awopetu is now restarting the business.

“I’m really excited by the idea because the bracelets we make don’t wear out, they don’t tarnish, and they only break if they’re not handled with care,” Awopetu said.

student entrepreneur of the year

In addition to revealing the Side Hustle Challenge winner, UMKC also announced its Student Entrepreneur of the Year honorees at Tuesday’s event.

The honor went to Leslie Romo, a UMKC business administration student and bilingual real estate agent who generated more than $2 million in sales last year.

Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award is an annual award that honors individuals for their originality, risk taking, solid results and unwavering perseverance in entrepreneurship and innovation.

As vice president of UMKC Enactus Projects, Romo pursues social entrepreneurship with plans to start her own financial literacy nonprofit and open an inclusive soccer facility.

“I think he’s a great example of using Regnier Institute programs, taking advantage of opportunities and solving real problems by becoming an entrepreneur,” said Ben Williams, managing director of the Regnier Institute at UMKC.

Romo will be honored at UMKC’s Entrepreneur of the Year Awards on Nov. 30. Click Here For more event information.

Design focuses on touch

Wareworks co-founder Keith Kirkland served as the special guest of honor for the First Tuesday of November gathering. His company is revolutionizing digital communications by expanding sensory experiences in the digital world.

Through Wearworks, Kirkland is creating haptic (touch-based) wearable technology to make digital interactions more accessible to individuals with disabilities.

“There are 285 million people worldwide living with visual impairment. That’s equal to the population of the United States,” Kirkland said. “So when you primarily see work communicated visually, guess who got lucky. You might think that audio is actually a good secondary option. But sometimes the audio is not enough.”

“Instead of designing features that aren’t accessible for our future, why don’t we understand that ability is just a temporary phenomenon?” He continued.

One of Warework’s products is the HapticNav app. The app, described as a virtual corridor, guides users to their desired final location with vibrations on a mobile or smartwatch. No vibration means the user is on the right track, while vibration helps users get back on track when they exit.

“We looked at a map and we saw a huge opportunity,” Kirkland said. “One billion people use Google Maps every month. Each map is communicated either primarily visually, or secondarily as an audio experience,” Kirkland said.

“But, isolated navigation is not always safe,” he said. “Often, this is not practical.”

To overcome that challenge, the app uses voice integration to ensure that it is accessible to the blind or visually impaired community.

This app is available for free for both iOS and Android. Soon, they plan to let users connect their Apple or Android watches directly using haptics.

Source: www.startlandnews.com