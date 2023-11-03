On the debt issue, Trump wants voters to get caught in the same trick twice.

Donald Trump didn’t garner much news at his latest campaign rally in Houston, although the former president did boast about He hopes that if he gets a second term, he will be able to do something:

“We are going to pay down the debt – $35 trillion of debt. We’re going to pay for it. We are going to complete this also quickly.”

It didn’t seem like he was joking.

If the campaign promise sounds at all familiar, it’s not your imagination. In fact, let’s take a quick trip down memory lane.

As regular readers will recall, in February 2016, the future president appeared on Fox News and assured viewers that, if he were president, he could “so easily” start paying off the national debt. Republicans argued at the time that this would be a case of viewing the country as a “profit-making corporation” rather than a “losing corporation”.

A month later, Trump announced in a debate that he could cut spending by trillions of dollars by eliminating “waste, fraud and abuse.” “We’re cutting Common Core,” he said when asked for a specific example. (Common Core is an education curriculum. It costs the federal government almost nothing.)

A month later, in April 2016, Trump announced that he was confident he could get rid of the entire billions of dollars of debt “fairly quickly.” Pressed to be more specific, the future president replied, “Well, I would say about a period of eight years.”

By July 2016, he claimed that once his economic agenda was implemented, “we will start paying off that debt like water.”

As The Washington Post’s Katherine Rampel explained before the COVID-19 crisis, “The federal deficit has grown significantly under Trump. This is striking not only because he promised fiscal responsibility – at one time even promising to eliminate the national debt within eight years – but also because it is a historical anomaly. The deficit is usually low when the economy is good and we are not engaged in a major war. …Trump’s own policies are to blame for this deviation.”

Once the pandemic began, the losses became even larger. By the time Republicans left office, Trump had added nearly $7.8 trillion to the national debt in just one term, and the majority of that total was accrued before the Covid crisis.

All his assurances of eliminating the national debt “quite soon” turned out to be ridiculous. In fact, shortly after reaching the White House, Trump abandoned his financial concerns. In early 2020, the then-President rhetorically asked the audience, “Who cares about the budget?”

And yet, here we are again, with the same Republicans making the same promises. Trump not only hopes to balance the budget — a hypothetical goal for one term — he wants voters to believe he will be able to quickly pay off tens of trillions of dollars of debt.

Obviously, this is madness. But the subtext is less clear: The former president clearly expects voters to fall for the same trick twice.

In fact, this goes a long way in strengthening their pitch for the 2024 cycle. In his first presidential campaign, Trump told voters that he would “make every dream you’ve ever had for your country come true.” Before Election Day 2016, the Republican said he would “carry out every single wish” of Americans during his presidency.

Now, with his record of failure hardly lost from our collective memories, he’s doing it again, offering another round of grandiose promises he’ll never be able to keep, and hoping voters will pay attention to the details. But won’t pay too much attention.

This post updates our Related Prior Coverage,

Source: www.msnbc.com