Thomas Ramge is a non-fiction author and keynote speaker. He is a Fellow at the Einstein Center for Digital Futures in Berlin and an Alumni Senior Research Fellow at the Weizenbaum Institute for the Networked Society.

Rafael Laguna de la Vera is an entrepreneur, investor, and founding director of the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation (SPRIND). He is a visiting professor at several universities and co-founded the Code University of Applied Sciences.

Below, co-authors Thomas and Raphael share 5 key insights from their new book, On the Brink of Utopia: Reinventing Innovation to Solve the World’s Biggest Problems, Listen to the audio version read by Thomas and Rafael in the Next Big Idea app.

1. We live in a time of innovation theater.

This isn’t about the next TikTok or Instacart: Silicon Valley and China’s platforms may be making life more convenient, but are they as “disruptive” as they claim? We knew how to shop before Amazon, and how to order taxis without Uber, and hasn’t political discussion become more divisive because of the platform formerly known as Twitter?

Over the past two decades, science and technology have failed to make the radical advances we crave. We have made very little progress in fighting cancer and basically no progress in preventing dementia. Mental health is getting worse, not better, and we have entered the pandemic era with few antiviral drugs. We don’t have enough green energy and there is no technology that can pull enough CO2 from the air to restore climate balance over the long term. According to the United Nations, more than 800 million people are undernourished today – one tenth of the global population. Meanwhile, we don’t know how to deal with the world’s growing population and end the overexploitation of the Earth’s rapidly depleting resources. All this needs to change fast.

Technological incrementalism, fake innovation and lack of optimistic vision of a green, healthy and prosperous future hold us back. To cross the brink of utopia, we must reinvent innovation; We should think in leaps, not in steps. A true innovative leap does more than just make our lives a little easier – it fundamentally improves living conditions for mankind.

Think the cultivation of einkorn wheat, the first sailboat, or the printing press. Think about the impact of water shutoffs on the spread of disease, how the use of fertilizers made urban life unsustainable. Or the way computers and the World Wide Web have affected almost everything. Then think 10 years ahead to see what a huge impact mRNA, nuclear fusion and vertical farming could make.

2. Maslowian Innovation Pyramid.

Climate change, health, poverty – there is no shortage of big challenges where innovation is desperately needed. In fact, incrementalism may be counterproductive by deepening path dependence: technology should ultimately focus on solving real problems for real human needs. This can be considered “Maslow’s Hierarchy of Innovation” and can be linked to the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

We can conclude from the Maslowian Innovation Pyramid that technological advancements help secure our basic needs, strengthen our social relationships, and provide us with greater freedom and independence. With this, it lays the groundwork for more people to be able to develop their talents, abilities and creativity and strive to shape their lives.

To maximize the happiness of the most people, you must have a mission-oriented culture of innovation, rather than the profit-oriented culture of Big Tech companies. In this culture, citizens are involved in identifying challenges, and governments take a far more active role in helping make them a reality.

3. The idiot with a mission.

Who is able to take the leap of innovation? At the Federal Agency for Disruptive Innovation (SPRIND), they search for idiots with a mission, or “HiPos”. People with high potential for radical innovation almost always have common characteristics. Intelligence, talent for abstraction, and combined thinking are part of it, but these are like hygiene factors – necessary but not sufficient prerequisites that many talented people and top performers meet.

However, people who make innovative leaps typically show higher levels of five additional personality traits or behaviors:

Interest in a specific area, barely understandable to others, sometimes bordering on manic obsession

An unusually high level of perseverance and resilience in the face of setbacks, combined with steadfast independence of mind in response to criticism or even ostracism

Openness to recognize and accept other people’s important ideas and inspirations

Ability to convey your own enthusiasm to others and build and lead teams without descending into micromanagement.

The desire for one’s own work to truly make an impact.

This combination is rare. Societies should provide the best possible opportunities for techno-development to nerds and the teams around them with a mission: with freedom, recognition and, of course, funding.

4. Crossing the death valley of innovation.

Radical innovation must always solve the chicken-and-egg problem. When left alone, markets often fail, so governments must play their role as enablers of technology readiness. They must use their purchasing power to leapfrog the “valley of death” of revolutionary innovation in which essential ideas die due to lack of secure ROI. This doesn’t necessarily mean rocket science. A thousand miles of road surface that avoids cracks during cold winters or 100,000 eco-friendly apartments for $165 per square foot would represent an innovative breakthrough for society. New government involvement may also mean less involvement through regulation, especially in Europe; Radically removing red tape from state innovation funds could make huge progress.

Meanwhile, we will also have to reinvent Venture Capital (VC). We have abundant VCs for ventures that are not as risky. Most of this money goes to digital services and platforms that have already been proven to work elsewhere. Venture capitalists who want to do something big must re-learn how to take risks and take a closer look at deep tech investments that are sure to serve mankind in important and necessary ways. In the long run, this will benefit them and the future of humanity. First movers in VC have already realized that in times of technological paradigm shift, the greatest risks lie No Taking higher risks and instead relying on linear continuation of current trends.

5. Depiction of Utopia.

The aim and objective of innovation is the greatest possible happiness for the greatest possible number of people. We are rationally optimistic that, in the year 2050, with radically improved technology, many of humanity’s problems today will be under control. Problems that seem almost impossible to solve, and sometimes seem to threaten our continued existence, will be solved if we believe in the will and ability of human creation.

Pessimism, with or without technology, is essentially a waste of mental energy. Maybe here or there you’ll find positive side effects of a world-ending attitude, but tech industry managers love to quote only crazy people surviveBook by Intel co-founder Andy Grove. The apocalyptic mentality appears to have reached its point of marginal usefulness a few years ago. Anxiety disorders will not show us the path to a successful future; Instead they lead to status quo bias and unhealthy risk aversion. Fear of the future is also at the root of excessive regulation.

Another concept from psychology that may be more useful to us is the need to develop greater collective self-efficacy in technological development, as self-efficacy has self-reinforcing effects. We achieve innovative leaps because we believe in ourselves, and because we believe in ourselves, we achieve innovative leaps. An optimistic vision of the future and a positive self-image go hand in hand with a bright future. This will also help us reduce excessive regulation and red tape.

Techno-optimism is not an end in itself, but a moral imperative, the goal is not as difficult to define as we often think. Jonas Salk, the American physician, immunologist and developer of the inactivated polio vaccine, described the goal this way: “Our greatest responsibility is to be good ancestors.” Our descendants should have a better life than us, but to accomplish this, we have to be optimistic and leap to the brink of utopia to make the world greener, healthier and more prosperous.

Source: nextbigideaclub.com