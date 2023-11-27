On Starfield’s ‘dropping’ player count 80 days after launch

Starfield bethesda

It’s me, the Internet’s #1 Starfield Defender, here to say that your recent look at the game’s ending has missed the mark. I am referring GamingBolt announcement Starfield is “in trouble” after “dropping in player numbers”.

While this specific article has become a meme, it’s also a PlayStation fanatic argument I’ve heard over the past month or so, and I actually think Starfield is doing much better than people think. Even if we’re referring to player count rather than Game Awards nominations (honestly, even though I’m a fan, I can’t say I’m surprised).

Of course, the counterargument is that Starfield is not a live service game that needs to maintain some constant level of players over time. But even after that, I believe it has performed quite well, especially on Xbox where it has remained in the top 10 most played games since launch. Even now, 80 days after release, it’s still at #10, ahead of major titles like Rocket League, Overwatch, and GTA Online.

Yes, Steam numbers are down, but never consider that it is Too A PC Game Pass release, so some PC players are getting the game there “for free”, potentially deceiving Steam players.

Starfield steamchart

As far as other comparison points go, Skyrim just passed it on Steam. But it is Skyrim that is considered one of the greatest RPGs in history, with the most expansive modding scene in the world.

Then we have Red Dead Redemption 2’s massive numbers, at least double those of Starfield, but that’s the result of a huge sale on PC over Black Friday weekend, and again, it’s one of the most hyped single-player games of all time. is one of.

Starfield has essentially had absolutely zero support since launch so far, so there’s no reason for its player count to skyrocket for any reason. The biggest update we got is DLSS support and the ability to eat sandwiches off the table. There is absolutely no reason to go back to racing. I loved this game and put 160 hours into it. But…I haven’t played for two months because of course, you’ll run out of things to do ultimately In its current state.

The key moment to watch will be when Bethesda releases its first, really big content update. He can There’s already an announced expansion of Starfield, Shattered Space, but we could see even smaller expansions at first, like extra ship building parts or the ability to build a space station. And then in 2024 we’ll have the start of official mod support for Starfield, which has helped Skyrim survive all these years, and with Starfield’s thousands of planets, it’s easy to imagine players looking to extend life. What can do is play indefinitely.

I’m certainly never going to argue that Starfield will ever become Skyrim. Nothing is actually Skyrim. But the narrative that the game is failing because of declining players over time, or that it is ultimately a failure for Microsoft, is misleading. Yes, I think they hoped it would have better reviews and not be overshadowed by half a dozen higher-rated games this year, but in terms of actual players, I think it definitely achieved those goals. Is.

Follow me on Twitter, threads, youtube, And Instagram,

pick up my science fiction novels herokiller series And Born on Earth Trilogy,