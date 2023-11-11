On National Entrepreneur Day, Razorpay launched the brand film 'Believe', a showcase of every founder's journey.

newswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 11: Reiterating its commitment to support and celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of founders, Razorpay, India’s leading omnichannel payments and banking platform for businesses, has launched its new brand film, ‘Believe’. Launched on National Entrepreneur Day, the film symbolizes the spirit of self-belief and conviction displayed by entrepreneurs during their journey.

The film aims to highlight that while everyone celebrates the success of these pioneers and game-changers who have put the country at the top of the startup table globally today, very few focus on the nuances of their journey. Which plays an important role in their victory. Partnering with Footloose Films to conceptualize and co-produce the film, Razorpay vividly captures the story of each founder’s journey in less than 3 minutes, from starting with that simple idea to making everything possible Till now his triumphs and challenges have been described. Possibilities till the end.

Launched across Razorpay’s social media platforms – YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, the film brings this message to life through the lens of a successful founder who, five years after starting his company, gives a retrospective moment and reflects on his Remembers the journey – one filled with great challenges and equally great successes. He talks about his founding journey and how it all started, from leaving a high-paying job and a comfortable lifestyle with nothing but a vision and conviction, to going from being a CEO to being a receptionist, in front of others. From expressing one’s views to sometimes doing so. Reassure himself too, from moments of solidarity with his supporters to moments of deafening loneliness – he reflects on all the things that have brought him to this moment of success and realizes that the one thing that kept him going It was his faith that increased.

Commenting on the launch of the brand film, Apoorva Sethi, VP, Marketing, Razorpay said, “With this brand film, we are excited to convey the message that the entrepreneurial spirit should be celebrated, appreciated and Should be supported, not limited to. His successes. At Razorpay, we have consistently prioritized our mission to empower founders and facilitate their success by proactively identifying their challenges and offering innovative solutions well ahead of the industry standard. Having experienced the entrepreneurial journey first-hand, we deeply understand the difficulties and obstacles founders often face. Therefore, this film reiterates our vision that no founder should ever have to take this journey alone.

He said, “India, being home to the third largest startup ecosystem in the world, is a true testament to the mindset and purpose-driven approach brought by our entrepreneurs. From arranging fast and seamless money movement outlets across borders to providing strong capital backing, Razorpay has been walking alongside these entrepreneurs as a trusted payments partner, supporting and supporting them in their journey.

Directed by Ishaan Gaur and Indrashish Mukherjee, the entire film is a vivid collection of events and moments filled with ups and downs, curveballs and quick wins as well as endless failures that strike a chord with not just the young founders but the seasoned ones alike. ones, but relate to any and every founder.

“Razorpay is rooted in its belief of enabling and empowering entrepreneurs and we are extremely proud of how the same spirit has been translated in this brand film. We would like to describe this film as ‘behind the scenes with Razorpay’. With this piece, we wanted to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entrepreneurial community. Step away from the glamor and statistics and take a look at what goes on behind the scenes, all the ups and downs, the stellar human stories behind these huge names and achievements. And we felt that if anyone could do justice to this story, it would be us,” said Indrashish Mukherjee, creative director, Footloose Films.

Razorpay empowers businesses of all sizes with its broad and comprehensive product portfolio, ranging from PG services to POS solutions, business banking, Rise Community, payroll solutions, and more, helping founders go beyond the ordinary. Is. Constantly driving businesses forward, Razorpay has stayed true to its core value of serving the startup ecosystem in India. The film follows Razorpay’s massively successful campaign ‘Imagined by AI’, which showcased 45 founders over 45 days and told their stories through AI.

Razorpay, India’s leading omnichannel payments and banking platform helps Indian businesses with comprehensive and innovative solutions built on robust technology to address the entire length and breadth of the payments and banking journey for any business. Founded in 2014, the company provides technology payment solutions to over 10 million businesses. Founded by IIT Roorkee alumni Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, Razorpay is the second Indian company to be a part of Y Combinator, Silicon Valley’s largest tech accelerator. Leading investors such as Lone Pine Capital, Alcan Capital, TCV, GIC, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, Matrix Partners, Salesforce Ventures, Y Combinator and Mastercard invested a total of US$741.5 million through Series A to F. Is. Funding. Some angel investors have also invested in Razorpay’s mission to simplify payments and business banking and redefine how finance works in India.

