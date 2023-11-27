November 27, 2023
ON Holding Opens Flagship Store in Paris as Brand Looks to Go Global (NYSE:ONON)


Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Swiss sports company ON Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) opened its first store in Paris on November 17. The store, located in the historic Saint-Germain-des-Prés district, is the company’s fourth flagship store in Europe. The On Paris store is said to reflect the brand’s continued innovation and dedication to creating unique products and experiences for customers everywhere. The hope is that the store will serve as a hub for the local running community, where runners of all types can safely gather to run together and check out the latest innovations and collections of clothing, shoes and accessories. Are.

