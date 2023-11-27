ON Holding Opens Flagship Store in Paris as Brand Looks to Go Global (NYSE:ONON)

Nikada/E+ via Getty Images

Swiss sports company ON Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) opened its first store in Paris on November 17. The store, located in the historic Saint-Germain-des-Prés district, is the company’s fourth flagship store in Europe. The On Paris store is said to reflect the brand’s continued innovation and dedication to creating unique products and experiences for customers everywhere. The hope is that the store will serve as a hub for the local running community, where runners of all types can safely gather to run together and check out the latest innovations and collections of clothing, shoes and accessories. Are.

BTIG analyst Janine Stichter believes that footwear company stores are important for the brand in increasing both brand awareness and apparel penetration. He reminded that at the recent On Holding (ONON) investor day, management highlighted the halo effect that occurs after opening stores, and pointed to significant growth in wholesale and e-commerce channels. “We also view the store opening as important as On aims to grow its apparel penetration from 4% to 10% over time in 2022,” Stichter said. “Apparel has a much higher penetration at retail, due in part to the ability to better display product in stores, with a 23% share in the Miami location and 19% in London,” he said.

On Holding (ONON) shares have picked up some momentum over the past six weeks and are still up more than 60% year-to-date, even though they are slightly below their 200-day moving average.

Notably, Q3 was the strongest in ON Holdings’ (ONON) history in terms of sales and gross margin rates. Looking ahead, the Company expects strong pricing, high direct-to-consumer mix of sales and premium positioning to support the achievement of even higher gross profit margins in the future.

On Holding (ONON) shares were down 0.11% in premarket trading on Monday.

