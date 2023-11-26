November 26, 2023
On Giwa, Agoye makes progress in real estate


One Architect and entrepreneur, KG Giwa, is one such person who has brought many innovations in the highly competitive real estate sector of the country, especially in the field of recreational real estate and small rental homes.

According to him, his contribution in this field is driven by his ability to utilize data insights and digital innovation.

Giwa and his partner, Daniel Agoye created Digital Landlords – a digital platform dedicated to monetizing property assets through cutting-edge technology in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a statement sent to Society Plus, the entrepreneur said his aim is to position Nigeria on the global stage of tourism. He added, “That is why we created the ambitious project – Giwa Gardens – which aims to be the largest water park resort in West Africa.

Speaking on his other projects, Giwa said work was underway on a 21-storey tower offering a collection of 94 suites with panoramic sea views; Also an ‘Exclusive Retreat’, where guests can enjoy the ultimate party experience in complete privacy.

Meanwhile, Giwa’s business partner, Daniel Agoye, also brings years of experience. He is the founder and chief executive officer of Medela Health Limited, which operates luxury care homes. This is in addition to other businesses he has co-founded with Giwa.

Describing their actions as ‘affordable escapism’, he said, “Affordable escapism offers an attractive alternative, showcasing the allure of local resorts, amusement parks and entertainment venues across Nigeria. It envisions a scenario where luxury and comfort are accessible without having to travel outside the country. By harnessing its potential, Nigeria is creating a blueprint for a tourism renaissance that could create millions of jobs and attract international visitors.

Source: punchng.com

