On-chain data shows Dogecoin has broken all major resistances – DOGE price hits $0.15?

The price of Dogecoin has struggled at times this year, but the meme token has been moving so well over the past few weeks that it reflects the current bullish state of the general cryptocurrency market. And if on-chain data is anything to go by, this current price rally may not be ending any time soon.

Dogecoin Successfully Clears All Major Resistance – What’s Next?

In a recent post on This latest on-chain revelation is based on price data from IntoTheBlock, which revolves around the density of investors who have purchased DOGE tokens at certain ranges.

#dogecoin All major resistance levels have been successfully crossed! With $0.095 support proving strong – thanks to 3.2 billion purchases across 63,280 addresses $DOGE – The path looks ready for the upward journey. If this support holds firm, we may see #Doge Next target $0.14. pic.twitter.com/QmfZ9kY5Dh – Ali (@ali_charts) 8 December 2023

According to the data provided, the $0.095 level appears to be the last significant resistance zone for DOGE price. And as the meme coin has gained some distance on the price range, the $0.095 area has turned into a “strong support” – thanks to 63,280 addresses buying the cryptocurrency at this level.

It seems that there are no significant resistance areas above the current price. Source: ali_charts/x

The above chart shows what Dogecoin’s price levels look like around the current price in the context of investor concentration. The size of the dot reflects the number of investors who have purchased the meme token at each price range.

As shown in the above graph and highlighted by analyst Ali Martinez, there are no major resistance areas above the current DOGE price. Therefore, the value of Dogecoin will continue to move upward.

The crypto analyst said that if the $0.095 support range remains strong, the chances of DOGE climbing to $0.14 in the near future are increasing. This represents a substantial rally of 35% from the meme coin’s current price point.

DOGE Price Overview

At the time of writing, Dogecoin is valued at $0.103424, representing a 6.7% price increase over the past 24 hours. This level of growth in the last day underlines the positive performance of the meme token over the past few weeks.

Based on data from CoinGecko, the price of DOGE has increased by more than 22% over the past seven days. Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency has recorded a massive gain of almost 35% in a single month.

Dogecoin ranks as the tenth-largest cryptocurrency in the region with a market cap of approximately $14.6 billion.

DOGE price continues to move upward on the daily time frame. Source: DOGEUSDT chart on TradingView

Featured image from iStock, chart from TradingView

source: www.newsbtc.com