New York City, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – October 27, 2023) – OMNIUX’s marketing experts have been instrumental in generating over $229 million in revenue for their clients, demonstrating their extraordinary ability to drive solid results. This achievement underlines OMNIUX’s commitment to helping businesses thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of digital marketing and branding.

OMNIUX, the dynamic team of marketing experts, finance experts and tech veterans, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its journey to transform the consulting industry. The company’s marketing team, led by Chief Marketing Officer Christian Ellison, has achieved notable success representing brands and businesses in the marketing and advertising sector.

OMNIUX specializes in helping businesses enhance their marketing, finance and technology systems, enabling them to streamline their operations and achieve results at an accelerated pace. With Alison taking over as CMO, the company is well positioned to take its customer services to new heights.

Alison’s impressive career includes advisory and consulting roles across a variety of industries, including the entertainment, music, sports and corporate sectors. He has successfully led numerous projects to achieve their campaign objectives through marketing, advertising and brand growth and development. Alison’s resource pool includes a diverse team of skilled professionals from photographers, videographers and graphic designers to influencer groups and promotional networks, with combined access to over 700 million unique user profiles.

Under Alison’s leadership, OMNIUX’s marketing team has successfully represented brands and businesses, generating millions in revenue. The company achieved a remarkable 1,104% increase in sales growth in six months for one client through optimized digital channels and digital marketing efforts.

OMNIUX’s expertise spans a variety of areas, with a focus on creating employee training materials, reducing back-office administrative overhead, designing and developing websites, and maximizing online interactions. The company offers a comprehensive approach to innovation and customization, eliminating the need for customers to engage multiple service providers for various business improvements.

Founder and Finance Head, Gregory Kantor expressed his confidence in OMNIUX’s unique model, saying, “OMNIUX specializes in a variety of skill sets and provides hybrid solutions to reduce costs and increase outputs. The BaaS model is something that “That all founders believe in and really see as the solution for many industries going forward.”

OMNIUX is set to revolutionize executive roles in companies by introducing the concept of BaaS with turnkey solutions that increase production while reducing costs. The company provides customers with everything they need to overcome obstacles and advance in their respective industries.

If a company needs dynamic and unique solutions to get ahead of competitors, OMNIUX can provide them. Company execution and processes accomplish multiple goals simultaneously, increasing efficiency and effectiveness across the board.

OMNIUX is a dynamic team of marketing experts, finance professionals and technology innovators specializing in Business as a Service (BaaS) consulting. With a focus on marketing, finance and technology solutions, OMNIUX empowers businesses to accelerate their growth and success.

