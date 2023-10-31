Omni Bridgeway more than doubles the size of its London investment team

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Omni Bridgeway is pleased to announce the substantial expansion of its UK operations with the addition of six individuals in London, bringing the total team to 11. All new hires have significant experience in legal finance.

“At a time when funding options are diminishing in the UK, Omni Bridgeway is increasing its commitment and presence”

gian kull Joins as Regional Portfolio Manager and Senior Investment Manager for the UK and will oversee the origination and management of investments in the UK. Jian joins Omni Bridgeway from a UK-based global litigation funder where he was Chief Investment Officer. Previously, Jian was with Size Capital in Zurich, where he led the creation of a legal asset investment platform focused on litigation funding and law firm lending.

Jian is linked to investment managers simon latham, sean mcguinness, Andrew Roberts And michael taggart, With experience in commercial litigation funding and international arbitration, the group brings specialist bench strength in competition disputes, collective redress, large-scale bankruptcies, shareholder claims, offshore litigation and recoveries, and sector-focused experience in infrastructure, energy and construction . ,

“Omni Bridgeway is the world’s leading funder and these appointments strengthen our position,” notes raymond van hulst, Managing Director and CEO. He added, “These experienced new appointments bring further track record to the high-calibre team we already have in London. At a time when funding options are becoming increasingly scarce in the UK market, Omni Bridgeway continues its commitment And increasing attendance.” “With over three decades of experience – and our footprint and operations in 26 international markets – Omni Bridgeway remains the only funder with global origination and financing capability.”

The team enhances Omni Bridgeway’s list of industry veterans: experienced investment team members alistair croft, camilla godmanAnd mark wellsFormer founding partner of Calunius Capital, who recently joined the firm as Global Head of Portfolio Management. The team includes senior business development and marketing professionals sarah glover (formerly Burford Capital) and steven savageWho joined from Woodsford last month.

“Collectively, the London team brings decades of funding industry experience,” comments the Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer, EMEA. Hannah Van Rossel, “Omni Bridgeway is now even better placed in the UK to provide on-the-ground resources and expertise for qualification and enforcement funding in all types of disputes.”

gian kull Concluded, “It is exciting to lead the efforts of one of the world’s top funders in such a key market for conflict financing. We are joining a highly respected team – this is building on strength. Our combined team The quality and resources we can deploy will enable us to quickly deliver legal finance solutions to companies, law firms and their clients.”

About Omni Bridgeway

Omni Bridgeway is the global leader in legal finance and risk management, including dispute and litigation finance from case inception to post-judgment enforcement and recovery. Listed on the ASX, Omni Bridgeway operates from 26 international locations.

