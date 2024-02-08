Ominous sign for Pakistan's worst-ever situation in 2024 - analysis

by Michael Kugelman

In 2023, Pakistan was facing three crises – economic, political and security. These originated in 2021 and 2022 but became more serious, costing the country years of problematic public policies that have been repeated rather than reformed.

Record inflation occurred in Pakistan in 2023. Foreign exchange reserves fell to their lowest level in almost a decade. External debt payments were at an all-time high. The economy shrank by US$33.4 billion in the 2022-2023 fiscal year and per capita income declined by 11 percent – ​​also a new record. Pakistan came dangerously close to default.

Disaster was averted after Islamabad finalized the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan in July. But hardships continued for the general public, especially as IMF-mandated austerity policies led to further inflation. Economic stress did not only affect the poor. Government data shows that a total of 900,000 skilled workers, including doctors, paramedics and accountants, left Pakistan in 2023.

The severe economic stress can be attributed in part to a government that failed to respond quickly enough. This can also be attributed to external factors, such as global supply chain shocks induced by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, which increased global commodity costs.

Over the years, Islamabad’s trade policy has prioritized textile exports (which are struggling to compete globally) and expensive fuel imports. Little has been done to address the extremely low tax base, debt-laden public companies and inefficient agricultural sector. Pakistani officials, business leaders, and the military have consistently refused to pursue structural reforms that would bring long-term economic stability to the country.

It was a year of political turmoil and sometimes violence. A nasty confrontation between former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the army leadership has been ongoing since 2022, when Khan was ousted in a controversial no-confidence vote in which he accused then army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of helping in a conspiracy.

Asim Munir succeeded Bajwa as army chief in November 2022. Khan could have used that change to end differences with the army and focus on election preparations. But Khan, who had accused the army of an assassination attempt in November 2022, doubled down on his criticism of the army.

Khan and his party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), face major action in 2023. On 9 May, Khan was arrested, leading protesters to attack several military facilities.

The Supreme Court ordered his release, but the crackdown on the opposition intensified. In August 2023, Khan was again arrested and jailed. With so many PTI leaders and supporters now in jail – around 10,000 according to the party – public reactions were more subdued. In January 2024, Khan was convicted on multiple charges, all of which he and his supporters dismissed as politically motivated, and sentenced to a total of 24 years’ imprisonment.

The year ended with the army being on the front foot. Not only was Khan behind bars, but almost his entire party – possibly Pakistan’s most popular – was sidelined. A liberal caretaker administration, which succeeded the government in August 2023, was in power and elections were delayed to February 2024.

The political crisis is partly attributable to another age-old reality in Pakistan – the military’s heavy influence on politics. Top civilian leaders often develop close ties with the military to come to power, but fall out with the military leadership once they come to power. This is what happened with Khan. This had happened many times with his enemy former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif also. Sharif returned to Pakistan in October 2023 after four years of self-imposed exile abroad. Now he has good relations with the army and can become the next Prime Minister of Pakistan.

During 2023, Pakistan faced a surge in terrorism that began following the Taliban takeover of neighboring Afghanistan in 2021. Terrorist attacks increase by 70 percent between 2022 and 2023. The Afghanistan-based Pakistani Taliban (TTP) carried out most of the attacks. Islamabad failed to persuade the Taliban, which is closely allied with the TTP, to curb the group.

When Taliban was insurgent in Afghanistan, Pakistan sponsored it. But after the war ended, the Taliban no longer needed Pakistani protection, forcing it to ignore its former patron’s appeals for help. In November 2023, Islamabad began expelling millions of Afghan refugees in what was likely a last-ditch effort to pressure the Taliban to curb TTP. It didn’t work, but it did instigate one of the world’s most ignored humanitarian crises in 2023.

Some of these trends will continue in 2024 as well. The army retains its deep influence in politics. The PTI’s continued struggles during the early days of 2024 – including the rejection of the nomination papers of hundreds of its election candidates – suggest ongoing military influence over the impending elections. And with efforts to curb TTP failing, pressure on the Pakistan Army to conduct cross-border counter-terrorism operations is likely to increase.

There may be a ray of hope for economic policy – ​​but with a challenge. Pakistan desperately needs liberalization reforms, but these are politically risky. The current caretaker government of Pakistan is apolitical. This is the kind of administration that can do reform – and there are already signs it is working to begin privatizing debt-ridden public corporations.

This could lead to huge economic benefits, but could also harm Pakistan’s democracy and possibly lead to social unrest given the strong public support for the elections.

But it seems that the days of the caretaker government are now numbered. The elections are to be held on 8 February. And with Pakistani politics supercharged and hyperpolarized, parties that do not win will likely reject the election results – setting the stage for a new phase of political instability, and for politically painful but economically necessary structural reforms. Reduce space.

About the author: Michael Kugelman is the director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

Source: This article was published by East Asia Forum

Source: www.eurasiareview.com