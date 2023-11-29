A new study analyzed the prevalence of long-term COVID in the population and found fewer cases of lasting symptoms associated with recent strains.

New variants of COVID-19 are less likely to cause persistent symptoms months later, according to a new pre-print study.

Researchers at the University of Melbourne in Australia analyzed data on confirmed COVID-19 infections between January 2020 and October 2022 and interviewed more than 12,000 people for the study.

The authors found that persistent symptoms after COVID-19 — also known as long COVID — were common, with about 40 percent of people with COVID-19 infection having the same symptoms, compared with 20 percent of the control group. reported at least one persistent new symptom.

About 14 percent of study participants who already had COVID-19 infection reported at least one persistent COVID-19 symptom that continued to cause problems for up to three months.

One in five people with long COVID experienced impairment within 12 months, but as the pandemic progressed, COVID-19 became less likely to cause persistent symptoms.

Researchers found that people infected with the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, which was first detected two years ago, were less likely to have long-term COVID.

About 25 percent of people infected with the original COVID-19 strain developed long COVID and had moderate problems with their normal activities after three months. That’s compared with about 22 percent of people with the delta strain who developed long-term COVID.

However, researchers found that only 12 percent of people infected with Omicron reported long-term COVID.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that there are differences in vaccination between the ancestral and Delta groups, but the latter strains are unlikely to explain the reduction in long-term COVID because vaccination rates have been very low.” There is not much increase,” Alex Holmes, an associate professor in psychiatry at the University of Melbourne and study author, told Euronews Next.

Researchers also determined that people at greater risk for long-term COVID include women, people ages 40 to 49, and those with a previous chronic illness, anxiety and depression or Those who have severe COVID-19.

Holmes said studying COVID over a longer period of time could “open up opportunities” for more research into “immunological and autoimmune mechanisms” that could have broader benefits in the context of other conditions.

Previous studies have found that persistent symptoms are widespread after COVID-19 infection.

an estimated 36 million people People living in parts of Europe and Central Asia may have experienced longer COVID in the three years since the start of the pandemic, according to estimates from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.

Meanwhile, a survey of a quarter of a million people in the UK found that thousands of people in England may have COVID-19 symptoms lasting more than a year after infection.

The analysis found that the most common symptoms included fatigue, difficulty thinking and concentrating, and joint pain.

Previous studies have also found that the risk of developing long-term COVID with the latest strain of the virus, Omicron, was lower than with the previous strain, Delta.

An analysis by researchers at King’s College London compared 56,000 adults who tested positive for COVID-19 infection between December 2021 and March 2022 with about 41,000 adults who tested positive between June 2021 and November 2021.

They found that only 4.5 percent reported that they had experienced long COVID during the Omicron period, compared to 10.8 percent during the Delta period.

“The Omicron variant is significantly less likely to cause long-COVID than previous variants, but still accounts for about 1 in 23 people infected with COVID-19 within four weeks,” said lead author Claire Steeves, of King’s College London. “Symptoms persist longer than.” A statement last year.

He said that “given the number of people affected”, they should continue to be supported at work, at home and in the health system.

