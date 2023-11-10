Omegle was a relic of the old Internet. I’m not sad it’s gone.

Omegle is dead. There is nothing to be sad about. SOPA Images/Getty Images

Gen-Z’s favorite site Omegle has shut down. It’s not something I’m sad about.

The site’s founder raised some interesting points in a lengthy post about how the Internet has changed.

But Omegle relied on Section 230 to free the site from child exploitation. it did not work.

Omegle is shutting down — and the long comment posted by the site’s founder announcing its closure got me thinking.

Founder Leif Kay-Brooks’ message discusses some compelling issues about how the Internet has changed since he founded the site in 2009 at the age of 18. Gone is the magic and playfulness of connecting with people you never met in real life, and instead there is fear and hatred between people – and equality – on social platforms. I thought that.

K-Brooks did not clearly disclose the reason for the closure of the site. (Omegle recently settled a lawsuit that involved some horrific allegations of child abuse.) But he referred to the “attacks” on the platform and said he didn’t care about fighting anymore:

As much as I wish the circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight – combined with the existing stress and expense of fighting Omegle’s operations and its abuse – is simply too much. Omegle’s operations are no longer sustainable either economically or psychologically. Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack at 30.

The larger context here is that Omegle had a serious issue with sexual content and minors.

one 2021 BBC report The problems found on Omegle were worrying. Headline: “Omegle: Kids expose themselves on video chat site.” And an organization tracking online safety had 77,000 reports of “self-generated” child sexual exploitation material coming from the site in 2020.

Last week, Omegle settled the lawsuit, the AP reported. It was filed in Oregon in 2021. In a civil lawsuit, a woman claimed she was exploited and blackmailed into creating explicit content — when she was just 11 years old — by a man in his late 30s, whom she met on Omegle. Was found.

Omegle had tried to claim protection under Section 230, the federal law that basically says platforms aren’t responsible for what their users post (with some caveats). The judge ruled against it, on the grounds that its product was defective by design. “Omegle could have met its purported obligation to plaintiffs by designing its product differently – for example, by designing a product that would not match minors with adults,” the judge wrote.

As K-Brooks’ message states, all platforms are susceptible to bad actors — and child predators certainly exist on other social sites as well.

But the combination of Omegle’s obvious appeal to teens and kids, its anonymity, its ability to connect kids with random adults in private conversations, and its tolerance for nudity sets it apart from many other social platforms.

It was a platform designed almost entirely to allow some adults to take advantage of flaws in its product to target children.

Omegle says on its front page that you must be “18+ or 13+ with parental permission” to use it. (By the end of 2022, the requirement was stated to be “18+ only”.) But it required no actual age verification, so there was no way to block underage users.

The site was not completely uncontrolled, and it was not ignorant of potential dangers to children. According to K-Brooks’ post, Omegle worked with law enforcement and “had a lot of moderation behind the scenes, including running cutting-edge AI alongside an amazing team of human moderators. Omegle punched up “Weigh in on content moderation, and I’m proud of what we accomplished,” he said in a statement Thursday.

And K-Brooks’ note was separate from other announcements of the closure of a website or service. It was very personal. He revealed that he himself was a victim of child rape – and he was thoughtful about the current state of internet culture. (Kay Brooks, who founded a new company called OctaneAI, did not respond to a message on LinkedIn.)

But his post also showed a very early Internet attitude about trust and security and content moderation — that bad actors will always exist, and there’s nothing you can do about them. That the platform is completely neutral and if bad things happen it is not the platform’s fault.

His post contains a clear reference to Section 230: “Virtually every device can be used for good or bad, and this is especially true of communication devices, because of their innate flexibility. Using the telephone can be used to text your grandmother. “Can be used to say ‘happy birthday’, but it can also be used to make a bomb threat.”

According to the lawsuit and multiple reports by the BBC and elsewhere, Omegle was a communication tool – and it was used to cause harm. But Section 230 does not provide complete protection for any bad incident that happens to any website.

In his farewell message, K-Brooks wrote some poignant things about the state of the Internet and how it has changed since he founded the site 14 years ago. He described how, as a young man, he desired safe connections with strangers, and said that the serendipity of those fun moments was magical. He also said he was worried about the future:

I worry that, unless the tide turns soon, the Internet I fell in love with may cease to exist, and in its place, we’ll have something closer to a souped-up version of TV — which is pretty much focuses on passive consumption, with very little opportunity for active participation and real human connection.

In general, I agree. I, too, mourn the loss of the joy and whimsy of the early Internet, the excitement of early social networks, and bemoan the current state of dull sameness – every platform vying to be exactly like TikTok.

But with Omegle, it’s hard to see that the negatives outweigh the positives. There was a very clear danger to children for so long – and it seems the danger went unchecked without any meaningful changes to the site that could have stopped it.

There are a lot of Web 2.0 sites I’ll miss – Flickr, LiveJournal, old Twitter, GeoCities, even the golden age of Tumblr. But Omegle is not one to be sad.

Source: www.businessinsider.com