[The content of this article has been produced by our advertising partner.]

Celebrating notable individuals in the business world, the prestigious EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards in China, including Hong Kong SAR, recently bestowed its highest honor on two extraordinary entrepreneurs.

Li Ning, renowned former Olympic gymnast and Chairman and CEO of Viva Goods Co., Ltd., and Dr. Howard Yang, distinguished co-founder, president, CEO and Chief Scientist of Montage Technology, have been recognized for their extraordinary contributions to business. landscape.

The two visionary leaders, hailing from the Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong respectively, have demonstrated unwavering dedication, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, setting a shining example for aspiring entrepreneurs across the country.

“Receiving the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award is an incredible honor and a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Li upon receiving the award at a gala dinner held at Conrad Shenzhen on December 12.

EY Entrepreneur of the Year Hong Kong/Macau 2023 winner Li Ning graciously accepts the accolade with (right) Jack Chan, EY China Chairman and Greater China Regional Managing Partner, and Weihua Ma, Judging Chairman of the Independent Judging Panel. EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 (left).

“As an ex-Olympic gymnast, I have always strived for excellence and pushed myself to achieve greatness. This recognition not only acknowledges our contribution to the industry but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs.”

After failure at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul, Lee faced the challenge of starting a business without knowing where to start. Despite facing opposition from his peers, he remained determined to fulfill his dreams.

He considers himself fortunate to have witnessed China’s remarkable developments and achievements, which have undoubtedly played a role in the success of Li Ning Co., Ltd.

“Years later, I have realized that the world is vast, and as we engage in business, we should strive to become more integrated with the global community. This is a new beginning, and the current era has provided us with countless opportunities,” he said.

Lee emphasizes the importance of collaboration in his entrepreneurial journey. He highlighted that through partnerships with other companies abroad, his company has successfully developed proprietary pump technology. He said that new materials have been created through this collaboration.

“Our achievements would not have been possible without a global, integrated collaboration environment. The shoe brand we acquired has a rich history spanning nearly 200 years, but it is in need of revitalization and alignment with the demands of modern consumers. We are excited to Collaborate with global experts and leverage our innovative approach to breathe new life into this iconic brand.”

Dr. Howard Yang, Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO and Chief Scientist of Montage Technology, has been honored as the Chinese Mainland Winner for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2023 Awards for his extraordinary contributions to the technology sector.

During his time on stage, Dr. Yang shared his feelings and memories from nearly 30 years ago when he returned to his homeland, China, after studying abroad.

“Next year will mark a milestone of three decades, having returned to my home country 29 years ago. It is quite amusing to reflect on those early days, as I often joke that I am a prehistoric ‘Hagui’ because at that time, foreigners The trend of students returning has not started yet,” he said.

During his initial return, Dr. Yang recalled a time when the semiconductor industry was ignored and ignored. However, after more than two decades, he is pleased to see a significant change in the recognition of the industry.

“Semiconductors are finally getting the attention they deserve,” he said. “Li Ning’s philosophy of sportsmanship deeply matches my tenacity. Despite the difficulties I have faced along the way, I remain committed to my goals and refuse to be discouraged.”

Dr. Yang said that for entrepreneurs to be successful, three key factors that are equally important are understanding the market, building a strong team, and creating products that meet the needs of the market. Access to adequate capital is also important.

Other notable award winners include George Chen, CEO and Founder of Econo (HK) Limited; Jiang Rensheng, President of ZFSW-The Biologics Company; Kingsley Leung, Chairman of Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd. and Great Bay Bio Ltd.; Li Weiguo, president of Beijing Oriental Yuhong Waterproof Technology; Mao Geping, founder and chairman of Mao Geping Cosmetics Co., Ltd.; Ren Silong, Chairman and Founder of Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd.; and Fang Jing and Xiao Jin, president and co-founder vice president, respectively, of Shenzhen Synexcell Electric Co., Ltd.

These individuals have made significant contributions in their respective fields and have been recognized for their achievements. His achievements serve as an inspiration to other entrepreneurs and business leaders.

The EY Entrepreneur of the Year Awards for China are supported by the China Venture Capital Private Equity Association, Cyberport, the Hong Kong Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, the Hong Kong Management Association and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks. ,

Following the China edition, the highly anticipated EY World Entrepreneur of the Year™ program is scheduled to take place in June next year. This global award recognizes exceptional entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities.

Source: www.scmp.com