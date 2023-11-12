Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn: ‘Continue investing in women’

Barbie, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift may have dominated center stage this year, but the women’s game has reached a major turning point, prompting an influx of investors.

One superstar stakeholder is Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, whose wins and strategic endorsement income have led to an investment portfolio that includes equity in women’s soccer and volleyball.

“You know, I think there’s a lot of inequality in how much money they invest to make us successful,” Vaughn told Yahoo Finance. Is this a profitable endeavor for us? But if you invest, you are getting benefits. I’ve talked to a number of owners and they’re really very optimistic about generating income, and viewer ratings are going up, and there’s a lot of momentum.”

October 18, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; The Las Vegas Aces celebrate after defeating the New York Liberty to win the 2023 WNBA Finals at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports (USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

This year, the WNBA Finals recorded their highest viewership in 20 years, the US Open celebrated 50 years of paying equal prize money to men’s and women’s winners, and the Women’s World Cup sold out tickets just days into the summer tournament. Exceeded sales expectations.

Athletes and corporations are recognizing that now is the time to double down on investments in women and girls to hopefully close the gender wealth gap.

“As mentioned, it’s great to see more attention being paid to girls and women in sports,” said Vanessa Garcia-Brito, Nike’s chief impact officer. “But girls are still dropping out so we need to get more girls to stay playing, and not just because it’s good for the future of the sport, but because it’s good for the future of society. “

Check out Yahoo Finance’s latest coverage invest events:

Vaughn is also an investor of her time

Champion alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is president of the Foundation, which empowers underprivileged girls to grow personally in education, sports and the arts.

“We are 50% sports, but 50% education,” Vaughan said. “We hold empowerment camps that really focus on giving girls the tools to become confident, not just in sports but in life — but just to be able to walk around and know that they have something special.”

Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn speaks at Yahoo Finance Invest 2023 (Philip Engert)

One success story that Vaughan describes as ‘pretty incredible’ was that of a scholarship recipient who went to the Beijing Olympics for snowboarding.

Lindsey Vonn retired as the most decorated female ski racer, having won medals at Olympic competitions and World Championships, and maintained her business partnerships with homegrown brands such as Red Bull, Under Armour, and Head, describing her investment strategy as ‘very long-term’.

“I’m looking 10 years into the future. So I’m not taking money out of anything,” Vaughn said. “I mean, especially when you’re thinking about investing in leagues or teams, it’s a very long-term game. So you can ask my kids if my investment was the right one.”

Brad Smith is an anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @thebradsmith,

Click here for in-depth analysis including the latest stock market news and stock movement events

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com