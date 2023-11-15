Covina, Nov. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oligonucleotide synthesis is a process in molecular biology and biotechnology that involves the chemical synthesis of small DNA or RNA molecules, known as oligonucleotides. These molecules are typically composed of 2 to 200 nucleotide bases and are used in a wide variety of applications, including research, diagnostics, and therapeutics.

Advantages of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Researchers can design and order oligonucleotides with specific sequences, lengths, and modifications, enabling them to conduct highly customized experiments and studies. This trend further increases demand Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market ,

Cons of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market: Ensuring the quality and purity of synthesized nucleotides can be challenging, and poor quality nucleotides can lead to experimental failures.

In May 2023, Ansa Biotechnologies announced the de novo synthesis of a 1005 base long oligonucleotide with industry leading accuracy. In addition, an early access program is being launched to assist researchers in obtaining clonal synthetic genes containing sequences that were previously challenging to synthesize.

Scope of Report:

Property Description base year for estimation 2020 forecast period 2020 – 2029 market representation Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2020 – 2029 market segmentation by products and services – Synthesizers, custom oligonucleotide synthesis, probes, primers, linkers and adapters and reagents and consumables

by end-user – Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, clinical laboratories and others

by application – Research, therapeutics and diagnostics regional scope North America – America, Canada

Europe – UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific – Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa – South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Rest of the Middle East and Africa report coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Share, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends

key players:

Major players operating in the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market include Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US) (part of Danaher Corporation), Merck KGaA (Germany), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent. Technologies, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), GeneDesign, Inc. (Japan) (part of Ajinomoto Co., Inc.), Kaneka Eurogentec (Belgium) (part of Kaneka Corporation), LGC Biosearch Technologies (US), Bio-Synthesis Inc. (US), TriLink Biotechnologies, LLC (US) (part of Marwai Lifesciences), and ATDBO Ltd. (UK), among others.

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Growth:

Advances in Genetic Research: Oligonucleotides, such as DNA and RNA, are fundamental to genetic research and molecular biology. As genetic research advances, the demand for custom oligonucleotides is increasing for applications such as PCR, sequencing, and gene editing.

Oligonucleotides, such as DNA and RNA, are fundamental to genetic research and molecular biology. As genetic research advances, the demand for custom oligonucleotides is increasing for applications such as PCR, sequencing, and gene editing. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS): The development of NGS technologies is a major driver for the oligonucleotide synthesis market. NGS technologies require high-quality oligonucleotides for accurate and large-scale sequencing, increasing demand.

The development of NGS technologies is a major driver for the oligonucleotide synthesis market. NGS technologies require high-quality oligonucleotides for accurate and large-scale sequencing, increasing demand. Customization and Precision: Researchers and biotech companies require highly specific and custom-designed oligonucleotides for a variety of applications, including gene synthesis, gene editing, and functional genomics.

Researchers and biotech companies require highly specific and custom-designed oligonucleotides for a variety of applications, including gene synthesis, gene editing, and functional genomics. Medical Applications: Oligonucleotides are increasingly being explored for therapeutic applications such as antisense therapy and RNA interference. This emerging field is increasing the demand for specific oligonucleotide synthesis.

Oligonucleotides are increasingly being explored for therapeutic applications such as antisense therapy and RNA interference. This emerging field is increasing the demand for specific oligonucleotide synthesis. Drug discovery and development: Oligonucleotides play an important role in drug discovery, especially for target identification, validation, and early-stage development. As the pharmaceutical industry is expanding, the demand for these molecules is increasing.

Future Outlook of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market:

Customized Oligonucleotides: Custom-designed oligonucleotides will continue to be in high demand, as researchers and biotech companies require specific sequences for applications in gene editing, diagnostics, and targeted therapies.

Custom-designed oligonucleotides will continue to be in high demand, as researchers and biotech companies require specific sequences for applications in gene editing, diagnostics, and targeted therapies. Therapeutic Oligonucleotides: Oligonucleotides will play an important role in therapeutic applications including antisense therapy, RNA interference, and gene therapy. As clinical trials proceed and more oligonucleotide-based drugs are approved, the market will expand further.

Oligonucleotides will play an important role in therapeutic applications including antisense therapy, RNA interference, and gene therapy. As clinical trials proceed and more oligonucleotide-based drugs are approved, the market will expand further. Precision Medicine: Oligonucleotides will contribute to the development of precision medicine by enabling targeted treatment based on individual genetic profiles. This will be particularly relevant in oncology and rare disease treatment.

Oligonucleotides will contribute to the development of precision medicine by enabling targeted treatment based on individual genetic profiles. This will be particularly relevant in oncology and rare disease treatment. Gene editing and CRISPR: Oligonucleotides will continue to be important components in gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9, which will allow precise modifications of the genome for research, therapeutics, and biotechnological applications.

Oligonucleotides will continue to be important components in gene editing technologies such as CRISPR-Cas9, which will allow precise modifications of the genome for research, therapeutics, and biotechnological applications. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries: The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will increasingly rely on oligonucleotides for target validation, lead identification, and drug development. This will drive market growth as drug discovery and development efforts continue to expand.

