Old Town Kayak celebrates 125 years with new Gray Ghost colorway

When the Gray family started a small business selling canoes in the back of their hardware store in Old Town, Maine in 1898, they never dreamed that the company would become one of the best-known in the watercraft business 125 years later . Surviving so long means constantly changing with the times. And vintage city kayak and canoe designs have seen much of a revival over the past few decades, especially during the Great Depression and two world wars.

Striving for innovation is something that the current staff at Old Town constantly stress to me. Although the company is happy to celebrate its first 125 years, that hasn’t slowed or stopped them from considering their future.

Reinvention of the Birch Bark Canoe

According to Old Town brand publicist Ryan Lilly, the Gray family did not re-invent the canoe in 1898. But his entry into the business was fortunate timing. Their unique location on Marsh Island, north of Bangor, was perfect. The island is formed by the Penobscot River on the east and the Stillwater River on the west. This meant that almost everyone used canoes and flat-bottomed bateau boats for transportation, especially since roads were still far from being established.

“He saw an opportunity to hire some off-season log drivers who worked the rivers and float the logs down the river to create a new canoe that was inspired by the birch bark canoes indigenous to the area at the time.” Lily said.

But traditional birch bark canoes are difficult to build and maintain. The Grays hired craftsmen and boat builders to create something better. A designer named AE Wickett developed the first canvas and wooden canoe shortly afterwards. These canoes were easy to build and maintain while retaining some traditional aesthetics. The canoes were immediately popular with customers, although it took another five years for the company to be established in 1903. But by 1910, he had 60 employees working year-round at his factory.

Post-war innovations

Recreational canoeing was popular in the early twentieth century. According to Lilly, some of this was fueled by Boston residents’ adoption of canoeing on the Charles River. However, it was not long before the company was shipping canoes throughout New England. Sales slowed with the advent of the Great Depression and two world wars. But in each instance, Old Town bounced back in the prosperous years that followed.

In the 1940s, the company expanded its product line to include canoes, sailboats, sailing dinghies, fishing boats, and even offshore trawlers. In the years following World War II, competitors such as Grumman began introducing new aluminum canoes. These boats were made from lightweight aircraft materials. The Gray family were not fans of these new crafts.

“They were really bright, they were reflective, and they were loud,” Lilly said. “And the people who owned Old Town at the time swore they would never build a boat out of metal again.”

Instead, Old Town shifted to manufacturing fiberglass watercraft. And in the early 1970s, just before SC Johnson acquired the company, a renowned designer named Lew Gilman finally joined the Old Town team. You may know them for well-known outdoor brands like Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Eureka.

Old Town was a perfect fit for that portfolio. Gilman later led the development of a process using a composite material called Royalex. The material was strong, UV-resistant and perfect for making kayaks and canoes. Gilman invented a three-layer rotomolding process that is still used today in hulls by Old Town. So while the company continues to grow, parts of the Old Town process are timeless in nature.

capture of fishing boat

In the 1980s, Old Town launched its Discovery line of canoes, named after the space shuttle that NASA was sending into space at the time. It also represents a time when Old Town decided to focus more on its roots in the personal watercraft industry. Along the way, he acquired several small paddling-related brands to start operations.

In 1995, the company began manufacturing kayaks and by 2009, kayak fishing began to grow in popularity. Their kayak lines soon overtook the popularity of their canoe lines. In 2013, he introduced the Predator series. This soon led to the development of the first motorized model in the Predator Mk.

“We were really at the forefront of one of the first fully motorized, integrated kayak experiences,” Lilly said.

While the early Predator models sold well, it was the launch of the Predator PDL that was a smash success. That boat eventually laid the groundwork for where Old Town is today. The company revamped its line in 2020 to simplify things under the Sportsman line of fishing kayaks. In 2020, they launched their Autopilot series, which went on to win the Best Showcase award at ICAST.

125 years celebration

To celebrate its 125th anniversary this year, Old Town wanted to find a unique way to honor its past while looking to the future.

“We didn’t want to just come up with a memorial boat,” Alex Sherbino, Old Town’s marketing manager, told me. “We wanted to be able to convey who Old Town is, and that’s where the color of The Gray Ghost comes in.”

The limited-edition Gray Ghost color scheme features grey, black and hints of orange. Old Town produced 125 of each scheme for five different models. Focusing on innovation, they moved forward with recent boat lines that have pushed boundaries. Models include the Autopilot 120 and 136, the PDL 106 and 120, and the 106 Power by Min Kota. This means only 625 boats will have this specific plan.

These colors are not random. They connect directly to a piece of Maine fishing history in the popular Gray Ghost fly pattern. This is a major accomplishment for Carrie Gertrude Stevens, who first invented the incredibly popular pattern in 1924. She was a self-taught fly tier. On his first trip with the new fly, he caught a 6-pound, 13-ounce brook trout. that fish won second place fields and streams Competition for that fish. Later F&S The stories delved into his fishing and fly tying skills in more depth.

“That was a tribute to the talent and craftsmanship of Maine,” Lilly told me. “The fly is beautiful, these boats are beautiful. We’re very scrappy guys who take a lot of pride in what we do and what we build, and it was a great relationship.”

Old Town also calls it Gray with an “a” in tribute to the Gray family that started the company. The company also added a few other finishing touches to each limited edition craft. These were to highlight every boat being built in Maine. Each boat comes with a certificate of authenticity.

“We heat press a limited edition number so you know that hands in Maine touched this boat, it is signed and certified that we built these boats in Maine,” Sherbino said. Said.

A look at the future and sustainability

Spend any amount of time talking to Old Town employees, and you’ll hear them constantly talking about innovation. This is something that the company has to be extremely focused on in every day-to-day operation.

“Our history has always been one of innovation,” Sherbino said. “We’ve always been at the forefront of the way kayaks and canoes have evolved over time.”

However both Lily and Sherbino also told me that Old Town is not ready to do something new just for the sake of doing something new. And every new idea that comes to the market is carefully calculated. The company conducts a lot of research through consumer panels, ethnographic tests, and consumer research projects. It seems to be succeeding based on the dedicated fan base they have built.

As far as the future of kayak fishing goes, Lilly believes there will be major advancements in propulsion systems, especially paddle drives. However he also believes brands will likely start cutting weight for both storage and transportation purposes. Either way, they say they’ll be ready.

“When we launch a product, we know it’s going to be successful because it was informed by what the consumer has said they want, or what their problems are,” Lilley said. We can overcome.”

Sherbino takes a slightly different approach to the same question. He believes there will not be a single mass movement toward more compact styles of watercraft. Mostly because when it comes to hull design and craft size, they believe there is no one size fits all boats. Instead, he says his goal is to create a little bit of everything to suit everyone.

“Our mantra internally is that we want to build a boat for everyone,” Scherbino said.

sustainability

The big movement in the outdoor industry these days is toward green manufacturing processes that create less waste and emissions. This is something that Old Town has equally adopted in its manufacturing processes.

“Although we are a plastics manufacturer, there is really only a two to three percent scrap rate on our plastics,” Lilly told me. “For example, if a kayak doesn’t meet our quality and can’t be salvaged, we cut up our hulls and recycle them.”

What is not recycled into another boat is sold to a plastic by-product company to be converted into other products. It’s worth noting that Old Town Boats have a lifetime warranty on their hulls. But Lilly said a boat that is damaged beyond repair in an accident can still be completely recycled. He recommends anyone with a wrecked boat contact their local recycling facility to find out what kind of vessel they need.

The company has also found other interesting ways to transform its factory. The rotomoulding process produces a lot of heat. They are able to effectively recycle that heat to heat their facilities in the winter months by using only 500-degree ovens. They also switched all facility lights to motion-sensitive LEDs. If no one is using a corner of the factory the lights are switched off. The company’s efforts for sustainability seem to be another way to look at the future of Old Town.

“We always have our eye on the future and innovation and how we can make the water experience more comfortable,” said Sherbino. “You can’t look back 125 years if you focus solely on the past.”

