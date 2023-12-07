Old National Name Goldfeder Chief Credit Officer

Old National Bancorp

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (NASDAQ:ONB) , Cary Goldfeder, an experienced credit executive with over 25 years of credit and corporate finance experience in all aspects of loan production, credit performance and portfolio management, has joined Old National Bank, joining Old National Bancorp (“Old National”). ) is a wholly owned banking subsidiary of. “), as Chief Credit Officer. She will be based out of Chicago.

For the past eight years, Goldfeder has served as co-head of corporate credit and senior credit officer, a segment lead for Capital One. In his previous position he spent over 15 years at GE Capital as Segment Risk Leader, Healthcare Financial Services; and Senior Vice President and Team Leader, GE Antares Capital.

In the role of Chief Credit Officer, she will provide oversight of ONB’s credit risk; Lead the credit administration team including attracting, developing and retaining talent; and strategically advancing the portfolio management capabilities and Old National’s reputation and services, among other responsibilities.

“We are pleased to welcome Carey to our executive team,” said Mark Sander, President and COO. “His leadership, vision and depth of credit expertise will be extremely valuable as we execute our strategic plan to become our customers’ primary financial partner. “Carrie’s inspiring and collaborative style is a great fit with our relationships and values-based culture.”

Goldfeder attended the University of Iowa and earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Finance and Accounting.

about the old national

Old National is the holding company of Old National Bank, the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $49 billion in assets and $28 billion in assets under management, Old National is one of the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing its roots back to 1834, Old National Bank pioneered community banking by creating long-term, highly valued partnerships. Have focused on. With customers and the communities it serves. In addition to providing comprehensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at OldNational.com.

