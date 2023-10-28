Old National Bank vs Happy Money: Who Offers Better Personal Loans?

Overall, Old National Bank offers more competitive terms and a faster application process for its personal loans. But it only works in some limited states. For people outside the area – and those looking for simple online credit card debt consolidation – Happy Money may be a better option.

Old National Bank vs. Happy Money at a glance

Happy Money offers much larger loans than Old National Bank, but it has a much higher starting APR.

old national bank good money bankrate score 4.3 4.5 is better for low rate debt consolidation Loan $2,500-$25,000 $5,000-$40,000 APR 6.99%-25.00% 11.52%-24.81% length of loan tenure 36-72 months 24-60 months fees documentation fee origination fee minimum credit score not specified 640 funding time at least 3 working days 3 to 6 business days

Old National Bank Personal Loan

Old National Bank has one of the lowest starting APRs on the market right now – as well as a relatively competitive maximum APR. This makes it a good option for borrowers who live within its service area. Another advantage of working with Old National Bank is that it accepts joint applications.

But there are some disadvantages of taking loan from Old National Bank. Its documentation fee is set at $150 no matter how much you borrow, and its eligibility requirements are not disclosed on its website. Most importantly, it only works within the seven states it serves. If you’re outside the area, you’ll need to consider Happy Money or another lender.

Pros

Shortcoming

documentation fee.

Limited service states.

Higher maximum APR.

Happy Money Personal Loan

Happy Money also provides money management tools in addition to its personal loan offerings. It can help you manage your finances, while its main purpose is to pay off credit card debt. But keep in mind that when you borrow, you may face origination fees.

It’s also a solid option for borrowers who don’t meet the credit requirements of other online lenders. As long as you have a score of 640, you’ll qualify – Happy Money doesn’t set a minimum income requirement. However, you will have to complete it yourself. Unlike Old National Bank, Happy Money does not offer joint applications.

Pros

Money management tools.

Large loan amount.

Customizable terms.

Shortcoming

Origination fee.

No joint application.

High minimum APR.

How to Choose Between Old National Bank and Happy Money

Old National Bank may be a better option overall in terms of speed and cost for people in its service area. It offers a slightly faster process than Happy Money, and its personal loans are more versatile than those offered by Happy Money.

That being said, Happy Money operates throughout the US and streamlines their process for credit card debt consolidation. It may be a little more expensive depending on your APR and the origination fee you pay, but it’s a top option for people who want to combine their credit card payments.

Old National Bank offers low rates

The biggest downside to Happy Money is its high starting rate. With Old National Bank, you may be able to qualify for an APR as low as 6.99 percent. This may not seem like much, but over time, it can add up to hundreds – if not thousands – of dollars in savings.

With its joint application option and low documentation fees, you have the power to borrow less. This can also help you save money, especially when you consider Happy Money’s high origination fee. You’ll pay a $150 fee for any amount borrowed through Old National Bank, compared to a potentially larger fee from Happy Money.

But since Old National Bank only has branches in seven states, you may not be able to qualify if you live outside of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota or Wisconsin.

Happy Money has loans for debt consolidation

While almost any personal loan can be used for debt consolidation, Happy Money stands out with its money management tools. It also partners with credit unions and other community-focused lenders to help its customers borrow smarter.

Because debt consolidation is the main focus of Happy Money, it may not be the best option for other expenses. And with higher origination fees, you may want to consider Old National Bank or another lender that doesn’t charge an origination fee if you need to borrow a small amount.

Compare lenders before applying

Old National Bank and Happy Money are best suited for different types of borrowers. For those who want to borrow for general expenses, Old National Bank may be a better option. If you’re looking to consolidate credit card debt, Happy Money offers a more streamlined experience — even if it costs a little more.

Before making a final decision, be sure to check your rates with both lenders to make sure you are getting the best deal for your finances.

Source