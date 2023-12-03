story link

Charlotte, NC – Old Dominion and Western Kentucky have been selected to participate in the 2023 Famous Toastery Bowl at the Charlotte 49ers’ Jerry Richardson Stadium on Monday, December 18 at 2:30 pm ET. The game will be televised nationally by ESPN and broadcast on First Team Radio.



Old Dominion (6-6) is going to its second bowl game in three years under head coach Ricky Rahne. The Monarchs clinched bowl eligibility by defeating Georgia State 25–24 in their final regular season game, scoring 18 points in the final 1:37. ODU is led by 2022 All-American linebacker Jason Henderson, who leads the nation with 170 tackles.



Western Kentucky (7-5) is playing in its fifth consecutive bowl game under head coach Tyson Helton, and its 10th bowl game in the last 12 years. The Hilltoppers have won three of their last four games, and are now 15–4 in the month of November under Helton. Wide receiver Malachi Corley set a school record with 255 catches this season.



ODU and WKU were both members of Conference USA from 2014–21, with the Hilltoppers winning six of seven meetings between the teams. Both teams are former Bahamas Bowl champions, WKU in 2014 and ODU in 2016.



“We are thrilled to be working with Old Dominion and Western Kentucky again,” said Lee Miller-Tooley, executive director of the Bahamas Bowl and Famous Toastery Bowl. “They are exciting teams with big fan bases within driving distance of Charlotte. It will be an amazing experience.”



One of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, the Famous Toastery Bowl was created when the Bahamas Bowl announced that it would not be held at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium in Nassau in 2023 due to stadium renovations. The bowl, which traditionally features teams from the Mid-American Conference and Conference USA, is expected to return to the Bahamas in 2024.



“It is an honor to host teams from the highly competitive Conference USA and the Sun Belt,” said Clint Overby, vice president of ESPN Events. “The Charlotte community has done a great job getting the Famous Toastery Bowl up and running on short notice, and we think this match-up will provide a great atmosphere for fans and ESPN viewers.”





About Famous Toastery

Charlotte, NC-based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that is “Famous” in its local community by offering its guests, team and franchise owners “fresh fresh” food and a much-needed hub for friends, families. Encourages to be. Neighbors to live together in a comfortable environment where “every server is your server.” The brand started in 2005 and evolved into a franchise system in 2013 and has grown to over 25 locations today. The famous toastery has earned recognition restaurant business’ The Future 50 (2019, 2020), entrepreneur magazine‘s Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 rankings (2019, 2022), as well as cnbc As the top franchise to buy (2018), FSR Magazine Top 14 Restaurant Chains Set to Launch (2018), Inc. 5000List of fastest growing companies, and Franchise Times’ Top 200+ Franchise Opportunities (2018).



Won Life Brands, parent company of Famous Toastery, is a leading growth and development company focused on delivering outstanding experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned Proper5s and offers franchise opportunities across its brands, which include Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby’s Better Nut Butters and Wayvia. For more information about Famous Toastery, visit www.famoustoastery.com. Please visit www.bestbreakfastfranchise.com to learn about franchising opportunities.





About ESPN Events

ESPN Events, a division of ESPN, owns and operates a portfolio of collegiate sporting events across the country. In 2023, the 33-event schedule includes the addition of a new college gymnastics, four early season college football kickoff games, 17 college bowl games, nine college basketball events, one college softball event and the inaugural Band of the Year National Championship. The program is coming in 2024. Collectively, these programs produce more than 400 hours of live programming across ESPN platforms, while reaching 60 million viewers and attracting more than 650,000 annual attendees. Each year, the portfolio of events spans over 20 Division I conferences and hosts over 4,000 participating student-athletes. With satellite offices in more than 10 cities across the country, ESPN Events builds relationships with conferences, schools and local communities, while providing unique experiences for teams and fans. For more information visit the official website of Facebook. Twitter Or YouTube page.



Source: charlotte49ers.com