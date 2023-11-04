Oladamola Soares: Entrepreneur Building Logistics for Agricultural Produce

Oladamola Soares is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pasteur, an agricultural e-commerce platform that deals in processing, packaging and delivery service of food items on one platform.

His journey as an agricultural entrepreneur began in 2016 when he recognized the inherent challenges in the agricultural supply chain early in his career.

Determined to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers, Soares planned to build an innovative e-commerce platform that could streamline the logistics of agricultural products, making them more affordable to consumers while ensuring fair returns to farmers. Can make it accessible and affordable.

Founded in 2021, Pasteur was created to provide convenience and ensure consumers can get produce without facing logistics issues.

“I wanted to create a platform that empowers farmers and changes the way agricultural products are brought to market. By integrating cutting-edge technologies into the logistics process, we aim to reduce wastage, reduce costs and ensure timely delivery of high quality products to consumers.

“The platform gives you some freedom to decide and make your choice with prices that suit your pocket,” Soares said.

On how the company works, he said, “Pasteur works online and offline. For our offline station, although we do not operate a walk-in store, we have got a store where we process, package and put together our produce and sort customers’ orders before delivery. Are.

However, our online presence is where customers use our platform to place their orders and get them delivered to their doorstep.

“Once you become familiar with an e-commerce platform, it will become intuitive for you to use our platform from the sign-in process to the selection process, payment and delivery process.”

“One thing that sets Pasteur apart is its payment option, it is either you pay online or on delivery. Moreover, because timely delivery is the key to us, we always ensure that our orders arriving on or before 1 pm are delivered on the same day, if there is going to be any delay we inform in advance. But for perishable food, we ensure that orders are delivered within 24 hours,” Soares said.

He emphasized that with the influence of social media, businesses can easily connect with us as more people find it an easy way to interact.

“The WhatsApp platform works more on wholesale sales, while the app is primarily driven by our retail customers,” he said.

Soares, who is the CEO, said that because the platform is heavily dependent on logistics, he works with various logistics companies to ensure that customers’ orders are not delayed and time is not wasted.

He said Pasteur can be seen as agricultural e-commerce in the logistics sector, for example, it is the Agri-Jumia platform for perishable produce.

On its user base, he said the platform has added over 200 customers, with over 50 individuals and 10 businesses actively placing orders on the app.

On the challenges faced, he said that apart from logistics, Pasteur also faces problems with customers because people are very personal with their money, they want to make sure that they are getting what they are paying for. That is what they will get during delivery.

“Ninety percent of our customers on the platform are women, some of whom are very skeptical about shopping in person due to time, availability, convenience and comfort, they are very eager to trust a platform Are. Before they can make any purchases, like us,” he said.

Responding to his plans for Pastures, Soares said he sees Pastures serving as a platform for families in major cities across Nigeria, and serving businesses in food delivery in the coming years. Will also become a major brand.

“Our biggest plan is to create a platform for exports, allowing businesses and organizations to place orders for food items across the country and beyond,” the entrepreneur said.

Source: businessday.ng