OKX wallet integrates DeSyn defi protocol

OKEx Wallet is integrating Decoin, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol powered by Ethereum (ETH), to enable users to generate synthetic assets and engage in decentralized asset management.

OKX Wallet is a cryptocurrency wallet from the stable of OKX exchange. The company says it provides access to over 80 blockchains and incorporates MPC technology for convenient wallet recovery.

Operating on the Ethereum blockchain, DeSyn empowers users to effortlessly create diverse synthetic assets and trade them seamlessly within real market dynamics. Users can efficiently manage personal pool-based portfolios encompassing a range of on-chain assets including tokens, NFTs and derivatives through smart contracts.

Additionally, it provides asset management services including fundraising, investment, management and withdrawal, effectively reducing the costs associated with formation, management and participation.

This integration enhances the capabilities of the OKEx Wallet, expanding opportunities for users to participate in DeFi activities.

In August, OKEx Wallet introduced a feature called Smart Account, which is powered by account abstraction technology. The feature uses the ERC-437 Ethereum standard, which focuses on providing better security, convenience, and interoperability for users.

Beyond security, the smart account simplifies complex activities like token swapping on decentralized exchanges (DEXs), enhancing the overall user experience. Users can easily pay gas fees on any supported chain using the stablecoins USDC and USDT, eliminating the need for each chain’s native token.

In November, OKX expanded its services in Brazil by launching its crypto exchange and Web3 wallet platform. The move aims to provide Brazilian users with a secure entry point into decentralized finance (DeFi) and cryptocurrency trading.

The platform features fiat on-ramp capabilities with the Brazilian Real and includes the OKEx Wallet, a secure self-custody portal for managing DeFi products, trading NFTs, and using decentralized apps (dApps). Provides.

OKEx enhances security for optimal trading

OKEx took significant steps in October in response to tough new rules governing cryptocurrency advertising in the UK. The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) recently introduced these rules to promote fairness, cleanliness, and transparency in crypto promotions.

As a result, OKEx has streamlined its listed tokens across the board, reducing them from over a hundred to just 40. To align with UK regulatory mandates, the exchange has prominently displayed a risk advisory banner on its webpage and set up a dedicated OKX_UK channel. Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) for content dissemination.

In October, the exchange announced the removal of more than 30 trading pairs that no longer met its listing criteria. This action is part of OKEx’s ongoing initiative to maintain a flexible user trading environment. Notable projects affected include AVAX-ETH, BAT-BTC, and HEGIC-USDT.

These adjustments underline OKEx’s commitment to ensuring a high-quality trading environment in the UK and compliance with the new financial promotion rules.

While some exchanges have opted to withdraw services from the UK due to these regulations, OKEx remains steadfast in providing crypto services to UK users and is actively striving to enhance its products and services for a better overall experience. .

