OKX rapidly addressed serious security flaw in its iOS app after CertiK warning

Leading blockchain security company – CertiK – issued a warning to OKX users to update their iOS app to the latest version after detecting a vulnerability in its iOS app.

According to an update posted on X (formerly Twitter), CertiK first discovered and reported a critical remote code execution (RCE) vulnerability in the OKX iOS app earlier this month.

Using the older version poses a risk of “potential compromise of sensitive data and crypto assets,” the firm said, adding that OKEx immediately addressed the issue by releasing an updated version.

“For anyone doubting the impact of the vulnerability, we have solid evidence showing this – the vulnerability allows an attacker to completely control the OKEx iOS app. If you insist on using the older version then you have a high risk of losing your assets.

OKEx addresses vulnerability in new update

Addressing vulnerabilities in your iOS Wallet app Marked CertiK, by OKX Confirmed Making relevant updates to fix this.

On its Chinese social media page, the crypto exchange said the bug affected a third-party application service provider and assured users that no assets were lost.

OKEx claimed that the bug did not pose any threat to the security of user assets, while urging users to immediately update their iOS app to version 6.45.0, where the vulnerability has been successfully resolved.

“After verification by the platform, no loss of assets or information was found. Currently this problem has been fixed in IOS version 6.45.0. It is recommended that you complete the APP update as soon as possible. Please rest assured that the safety of your property will not be affected.

bad actors in sports

The vulnerability identified by CertiK in the OKEx wallet did not result in the theft of any funds from users, as it was swiftly addressed. However, such incidents are quite rare, as seen in the increasing trend of hackers targeting crypto wallets and exchanges in recent months.

As previously reported, bad actors stole approximately $363 million worth of digital assets in November alone, with Poloniex leading the list with a loss of $114 million, followed by HTX (formerly Huobi) and Cross-Chain Bridge. $100 million stolen in Heko.

Zooming out, the crypto industry experienced a decline in the volume of hacks in 2023, which saw a decline of more than 50% compared to the previous year, according to a report by TRM Labs.

The research highlighted that improved security measures, law enforcement actions, and greater industry coordination with exchanges, wallet providers, and blockchain networks have contributed to the decline in hack volume.

