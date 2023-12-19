Okta snaps up security firm Spera for reportedly more than $100 million techcrunch

Identity and access management company Okta is acquiring security firm Spera.

Expected to close during the fiscal first quarter in early February, the Spera acquisition will build on Okta’s existing identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities, Okta says, while providing customers with “their identity security, Will be equipped with technology to enhance currency management and identification. , Detect and eliminate risks.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Calcalist reports that Okta paid about $100 million to $130 million for Spera, depending on milestones.

“As the leading identity partner, we are committed to equipping our customers with the tools and knowledge they need in an increasingly challenging environment, and we are excited about how Spera Security will deliver more secure outcomes for our customers. can enhance our ITDR work,” reads a post published this morning on Okta’s blog.

Spera — which my colleague Frederick has covered before — was co-founded several years ago by entrepreneurs Dor Fladel and Ariel Kadyshevich. The Palo Alto- and Tel Aviv-based platform provides tools to identify silos in software-as-a-service and infrastructure apps, discover vulnerabilities in user populations, and align them with regulations, attack vectors, and industry best practices. Helps prioritize security issues on a case-by-case basis.

A service like Spera also serves a purpose that goes beyond security, as Frederick noted in his coverage – helping companies reduce their licensing costs by allowing them to find inactive accounts that can be shut down. Could.

Spera, which has about 25 employees, had raised $10 million before the Okta acquisition. Investors included YL Ventures and angel investors from tech giants like Google, Palo Alto Networks, Akamai and Zendesk.

Okta believes that Spera will enable its customers to better assess the security posture of their identity infrastructure as well as their apps and services – and attract new customers to the Okta platform. The company cites research from Gartner that, by 2026, 90% of organizations will use some type of embedded ITDR strategy – up from between 5% and 20% today.

The blog post continues, “With Spera, we will equip our customers with rich insights and technology to enhance their identity security posture management and quickly identify, detect, and remediate risks.” “They take Spera’s concrete suggestions like identifying single sign-on or multi-factor authentication exclusions for privileged and service accounts to improve their security posture and fix any potential threat vectors before they become serious.” Can be used.”

Okta’s purchase of Spera follows Okta’s acquisition of a16z-backed password manager Uno – and after a good financial quarter for Okta. The $6 billion company beat Wall Street expectations in Q4, which shows the publicly traded company is on the right track — at least in the eyes of shareholders.

Source: techcrunch.com